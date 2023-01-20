Back

S'pore actress Jayley Woo gives birth to baby girl a week before estimated delivery date

Congrats!

Lee Wei Lin | January 20, 2023, 05:37 PM



Jayley Woo has given birth to her firstborn child, a baby girl, a week before her estimated delivery date (EDD).

She announced her pregnancy in October 2022, and shared that her EDD was on Jan. 27, 2023.

Admitted to hospital on Jan. 19

Woo posted an Instagram Story update on Jan. 19, saying that she was on the way to the hospital.

She told Mothership that her doctor told her it would be “safer to induce” the baby, but did not elaborate.

Her sister, Hayley, has since confirmed that her niece “Jan Jan” has been delivered safely.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hayley Woo 胡佳嬑 (@hayleywoojiayi)

Congratulations!

Top photos from Jayley Woo & Hayley Woo’s respective Instagram pages

