S'pore actress Jayley Woo gives birth to baby girl a week before estimated delivery date

Jayley Woo has given birth to her firstborn child, a baby girl, a week before her estimated delivery date (EDD).

She announced her pregnancy in October 2022, and shared that her EDD was on Jan. 27, 2023.

Admitted to hospital on Jan. 19

Woo posted an Instagram Story update on Jan. 19, saying that she was on the way to the hospital.

She told Mothership that her doctor told her it would be “safer to induce” the baby, but did not elaborate.

Her sister, Hayley, has since confirmed that her niece “Jan Jan” has been delivered safely.

Congratulations!

