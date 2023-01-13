S'pore orchid hybrid presented to Japan PM Kishida Fumio blooming in Hiroshima

An orchid hybrid that was presented to Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio when he visited Singapore in June 2022 is blooming in its new home in the Hiroshima Botanical Gardens.

Flower power

The hybrid Dendrobium Kishida Fumio, named after the visiting PM, is being housed in the entrance lobby of the main conservatory of the Hiroshima Botanical Gardens.

In its post, the gardens noted that January is the best time to view it, and that this is the first time the orchid has flowered in Japan.

The Singaporean embassy in Tokyo shared a photo of the orchid in display, replete with information board sharing the orchid's origins.

Flowery speeches

The orchid hybrid was presented to PM Kishida when he was on his first official state visit to Singapore after taking over the role in October 2021.

He was met by President Halimah Yacob and PM Lee Hsien Loong, who hosted him to the state lunch.

Importantly, while he was in Singapore, he delivered the opening speech to the IISS Shangri La Dialogue, Asia's premier defence summit.

In his speech, he set the stage for a more involved Japanese foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific region, decrying "unilateral efforts to change the status quo by force in violation of international law", a statement interpreted to be aimed at China.

He also warned against the nuclear ambitions of North Korea, calling for "realistic efforts to bring about a world without nuclear weapons".

The speech can be viewed here in full:

Top image via @HBGhiroshima/Twitter & Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook