1 winner bags S$5.5 million Jan. 6 Toto jackpot, S$1 winning ticket sold at Canberra Plaza FairPrice

The Jan. 6 Toto draw saw one winning ticket for its S$5.5 million top prize.

The ticket was a QuickPick Ordinary Entry, and was sold at the FairPrice outlet located in Canberra Plaza.

The bet amount for a QuickPick Ordinary Entry is S$1, with six numbers picked between one to 49.

All six numbers picked must match the Winning Numbers for the punter to take home the jackpot.

The Group 2 winnings were split between 17 winning shares, with the share amount prized at S$68,374.

One winning ticket in Group 2 was a QuickPick System 9 entry, which costs S$84, and was bought online.

Prizes not claimed by Jul. 5, 2023 will be channeled to donations and grants managed by Tote Board.

