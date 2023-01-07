1 winner bags S$5.5 million Jan. 6 Toto jackpot, S$1 winning ticket sold at Canberra Plaza FairPrice

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Jan. 6 Toto draw saw one winning ticket for its S$5.5 million top prize.
The ticket was a QuickPick Ordinary Entry, and was sold at the FairPrice outlet located in Canberra Plaza.
The bet amount for a QuickPick Ordinary Entry is S$1, with six numbers picked between one to 49.
All six numbers picked must match the Winning Numbers for the punter to take home the jackpot.
The Group 2 winnings were split between 17 winning shares, with the share amount prized at S$68,374.
One winning ticket in Group 2 was a QuickPick System 9 entry, which costs S$84, and was bought online.
Prizes not claimed by Jul. 5, 2023 will be channeled to donations and grants managed by Tote Board.
Top image via Google Maps
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.