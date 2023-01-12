IKEA S'pore recalls certain Lettan mirrors due to it breaking wall fittings & falling off

IKEA Singapore announced that it is recalling certain Lettan mirrors for repair due to the risk of it breaking wall fittings and unexpectedly falling.

No incidents have been reported in Singapore, a press release on Jan. 12 said.

Recalling mirrors

Those Lettan mirrors recalled have a date stamp before and including May 2021.

IKEA said:

"IKEA develops its products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing program, to make sure that the products live up to all applicable laws and standards in the markets where they are sold."

Despite this, some of the fittings that attach these mirrors to the wall have been breaking. This has, in turn, led to some falling unexpectedly.

From the IKEA Singapore website, there are four variants of the LETTAN mirror.

Get a replacement

The company urges all customers who own affected mirrors to stop using it and order replacement wall fittings free of charge.

Customers who have purchased it can visit IKEA.sg or contact IKEA Customer Contact Centre at 6786 6868, to order the required number of the replacement fitting with item number 139298/1.

IKEA Singapore apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Top images via Wikimedia Commons & IKEA Singapore.