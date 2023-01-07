Ice Magic pop-up attraction is 'back by popular demand' from Jan. 7 to 29

Ice Magic: The Great Fantasy on Ice, a winter-themed pop-up playground, is opening again from Jan. 7 to Jan. 29.

Ice Magic is "back by popular demand", said the organisers.

Located at the Bayfront Event Space, the 2,400 sqm space has an ice cycling rink, a 4.5m-tall figure-8 ice slide and a 70m-long snow slope.

There are also ice sculptures, ice bowling and ice curling lanes.

The attraction made headlines last month when visitors spent hours queuing outdoors while dressed for the cold.

The organisers apologised for the long wait and allowed visitors to reschedule their visit for another day.

Time slots now two hours long

Tickets are priced between S$25 and S$45 per person, the same as before.

Ice Magic is open from 10am to 10pm daily and tickets are available on SISTIC.

But this time around, there are six sessions in a day instead of three, and each time slot has been halved to two hours long.

According to SISTIC, visitors will need to leave the ice zone once their time slot is over.

During peak periods on weekends and public holidays, waiting times and queues are expected due to limited capacity in the venue.

Ice Magic provides limited quantities and sizes for winter jackets and snow boots onsite based on a first-come-first-served basis.

It also recommended that visitors wear their own winter wear and snow boots to skip the queue for waiting, changing and returning of rented winter wear at the counter.

