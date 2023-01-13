H&M M'sia files police report over concerns of hidden cameras in fitting rooms

The Malaysian franchise of fast-fashion clothing company H&M has lodged a police report in response to claims that videos from hidden cameras in its fitting rooms were being sold online, according to The Star.

The videos allegedly came from cameras that were concealed in the fitting rooms in an H&M store located at K Avenue Shopping Mall in Kuala Lumpur.

The issue was initially raised by Twitter user @meleisgw on Jan. 8 who posted a screenshot of what appeared to be some photos from fitting rooms uploaded onto a private social media platform.

Some have picked up the tweet and circulated the incident, but @meleisgw has since deleted her initial post.

According to The Star, the user also updated that an alleged victim recognised herself to be in one of the videos and said that the footage was purportedly recorded in October 2022.

H&M and police take action

The company released a statement on its Twitter page, assuring that they have conducted inspections in all H&M stores in Malaysia to ensure “no security breaches”.

(1 of 2) In response to recent concerns about hidden cameras in H&M fitting rooms, we have conducted an inspection of the fitting rooms in all H&M stores in Malaysia and are working to ensure that there are no security breaches that will compromise the privacy of our customers. — H&M Malaysia (@hmmalaysia) January 11, 2023

They also reiterated that the safety of H&M customers is of “utmost importance”, confirming that they have reported the incident to the police.

(2 of 2) Our customers’ safety is of utmost importance to us. All findings about the recent concerns about hidden cameras in H&M fitting rooms to date have been reported to the police, and investigations are currently ongoing. — H&M Malaysia (@hmmalaysia) January 11, 2023

According to The Independent, assistant police commissioner Noor Dellhan Yahaya previously issued a statement on Jan. 9 though it was later deleted.

It said the police report was made by a security manager working in one of the H&M outlets in Jalan Ambi.

The statement also supposedly stated that the police sent personnel to the location to investigate, but they did not find any cameras.

“We believed it happened at another location”, the statement apparently said.

Public reacts negatively

After H&M Malaysia released their statement, many users flooded the comment section of their Facebook post.

Many left negative comments such as:

“I felt disgusted [...] This is beyond humanity and the people who is involved in this should be sued and jailed!!” “Hidden cam in fitting room is a crime. Viralling illegal stuff that related to people's privacy and dignity is a crime too.” “Seriously? I think after this many people are hesitant to come here.”

The case is currently under investigation and has been classified under Section 509 of the Penal Code for the intentional insult of a woman’s modesty, according to Says.

