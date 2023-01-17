Back

Girl in hijab nails lion dance performance in M'sia, draws loud cheers & applause from audiences

Impressive.

Nixon Tan | January 17, 2023, 04:18 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In a TikTok video shared by user @ahpeng2830 Jan. 14, a girl wearing a hijab was revealed as part of a lion dance duo.

The nine-minute video shows a lion dance routine being performed for what seems to be a competition, with officials and judges looking on closely while taking down notes at tables near the performance area.

The video was uploaded with the caption reading "This is 1 Malaysia", in apparent reference to the "1Malaysia" concept introduced by former Malaysia Prime Minister, Najib Razak to promote national unity.

Throughout various points in the video, applause could be heard, as the duo wowed the audience with their chemistry and well-practised routine.

Near the end of the video, when the performance ended, the duo took their costume off and as the camera zoomed in, a girl wearing a hijab and her partner were revealed.

Photo from TikTok/@ahpeng2830

Upon seeing this, the crowd went wild with loud applause and cheers, seemingly in appreciation of the rare sight.

Commenters were also impressed

The comment section is also filled with positive comments in their show of support, with some expressing being moved:

"OMG.... I'm so moved to be able to see ladies in hijab doing lion dance." Photo from TikTok/@ahpeng2830.

While others said watching the whole video was worth it:

"Watching the whole video wasn't in vain, good job girls. Awesome." Photo from TikTok/@ahpeng2830.

 

"Auntie watched till the end. Well done, we are 1 Malaysia." Photo from TikTok/ahpeng2830.

Not forgetting her partner and their seemingly effortless coordination:

Photo from TikTok/@ahpeng2830

Post-pandemic Chinese New Year

Traditionally, the lion dance is performed during Chinese New Year (CNY) and other Chinese festivals.

It is believed to bring good fortune and drive away evil spirits.

As CNY 2023 approaches, lion dance performances are among the activities that can be expected in the weeks ahead.

Top photo via TikTok/@ahpeng2830

Migrant worker advocacy group Home suspends executive director for allegedly misappropriating its funds

No further comment for now.

January 17, 2023, 04:17 PM

Lawrence Wong tackles issues on older S'poreans working longer & anti-discrimination employment laws

Wong also said that the government was codifying an anti-discrimination employment act that encompasses "sex, race, religion and age."

January 17, 2023, 03:37 PM

Yeti Airlines passenger films live video of final moments in cabin as plane crashes in Nepal

Final moments before plane crash captured on video and streamed live on Facebook.

January 17, 2023, 03:02 PM

Philippine Airlines crew caught smuggling onions as prices now 100% to 200% more than pork or chicken

A syndicate might be hoarding onions to push prices up.

January 17, 2023, 01:28 PM

Bukit Batok residents apologise to neighbour downstairs for hanging pork belly out to dry & soiling laundry

Won't do it again.

January 17, 2023, 01:26 PM

We shouldn't pit 1 generation against the next, both have a place in future workplaces: SMU don

Straughan said there were always going to be aspirational similarities and differences between generations.

January 17, 2023, 01:03 PM

JB-S'pore Rapid Transit System Link on track to be up & running by end-2026

The foreign affairs ministers of both countries also discussed expanding bilateral collaboration into new areas.

January 17, 2023, 12:36 PM

Presale for Blackpink's S'pore concert 2nd show starts on Feb. 6 morning

Whip it, whip it, whip it.

January 17, 2023, 11:54 AM

S'pore's tourism sector 'recovers strongly' in 2022, pre-pandemic levels expected by 2024

The year in review.

January 17, 2023, 11:00 AM

Police arrest 9 men, aged 22-59, for suspected rioting in Bukit Merah, seize 3 bread knives & knuckle-duster

Arrested after allegedly fighting at a multi-storey car park.

January 17, 2023, 02:50 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.