Girl in hijab nails lion dance performance in M'sia, draws loud cheers & applause from audiences

In a TikTok video shared by user @ahpeng2830 Jan. 14, a girl wearing a hijab was revealed as part of a lion dance duo.

The nine-minute video shows a lion dance routine being performed for what seems to be a competition, with officials and judges looking on closely while taking down notes at tables near the performance area.

The video was uploaded with the caption reading "This is 1 Malaysia", in apparent reference to the "1Malaysia" concept introduced by former Malaysia Prime Minister, Najib Razak to promote national unity.

Throughout various points in the video, applause could be heard, as the duo wowed the audience with their chemistry and well-practised routine.

Near the end of the video, when the performance ended, the duo took their costume off and as the camera zoomed in, a girl wearing a hijab and her partner were revealed.

Upon seeing this, the crowd went wild with loud applause and cheers, seemingly in appreciation of the rare sight.

Commenters were also impressed

The comment section is also filled with positive comments in their show of support, with some expressing being moved:

While others said watching the whole video was worth it:

Not forgetting her partner and their seemingly effortless coordination:

Post-pandemic Chinese New Year

Traditionally, the lion dance is performed during Chinese New Year (CNY) and other Chinese festivals.

It is believed to bring good fortune and drive away evil spirits.

As CNY 2023 approaches, lion dance performances are among the activities that can be expected in the weeks ahead.

Top photo via TikTok/@ahpeng2830