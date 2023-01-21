Back

Huge crowds & long queues seen at S'pore Cruise Centre's Harbourfront Terminal on CNY eve 2023

People mountain, people sea.

Nixon Tan | January 21, 2023, 06:43 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

It's not just the causeway that is experiencing long queues.

Quite a number of people were leaving Singapore by sea on the eve of Chinese New Year.

Crowded terminal

A Mothership reader sent in a short clip showing the situation at Singapore Cruise Centre's Harbourfront Terminal at around 11:15am on Jan. 21.

The 25-second clip shows families with their luggages waiting in line to board a cruise or a ferry.

GIF courtesy of Rizki Elm via Facebook

From the videos shared with Mothership, metal barricades were set up and there were also staff members doing crowd control.

Another reader Kerine Ho also shared two short video clips taken about three hours later, at around 1:25pm to 1:50pm.

The short clips show a sea of people at the terminal:

GIF courtesy of Kerine Ho

GIF courtesy of Kerine Ho

Top image via Kerine Ho and Rizki Elm videos

'Our reunion dinner went up in flames': Grill catches fire at Bukit Timah yakiniku restaurant, diners forced to evacuate

Fortunately, the staff remained calm and put out the fire within a matter of minutes.

January 21, 2023, 05:29 PM

S'pore may avoid recession, but extent of growth depends on external factors: PM Lee

The government will do its best to prepare for different scenarios and obtain the best results.

January 21, 2023, 05:20 PM

S'porean singers BY2 back home from China to celebrate CNY for 1st time in 3 years

Everybody coming home.

January 21, 2023, 04:55 PM

POV: The tricky landscape of angbao-giving in a traditional S'pore family

As much as fielding questions from relatives is awkward, accidentally offending someone because of angbao money is also awkward.

January 21, 2023, 03:57 PM

Jack Neo on why his movies have product placement & the 'herd mentality' people have about his work

He says he welcomes constructive criticism, but not blind hate.

January 21, 2023, 03:52 PM

Rabbit-looking lion dance performances at Jurong & Funan from Jan. 25 - 27

Huat.

January 21, 2023, 03:32 PM

Someone who bought Toto at Silat Avenue won S$3 million on Jan. 20

Huat ah.

January 21, 2023, 03:26 PM

Son Heung Min is living the dream. Can a S'porean follow in his footsteps?

The new Brand Ambassador for AIA Singapore, and club legend Ledley King, share their thoughts on a dizzying rise and the future of youth football.

January 21, 2023, 03:23 PM

S'pore home bakers go hopping mad with adorable rabbit-themed CNY bakes

Too cute to eat. Almost.

January 21, 2023, 02:15 PM

Epic queues on JB-S'pore Causeway & Tuas Second Link on CNY eve 2023

Everybody going Malaysia.

January 21, 2023, 02:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.