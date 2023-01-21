Huge crowds & long queues seen at S'pore Cruise Centre's Harbourfront Terminal on CNY eve 2023

It's not just the causeway that is experiencing long queues.

Quite a number of people were leaving Singapore by sea on the eve of Chinese New Year.

Crowded terminal

A Mothership reader sent in a short clip showing the situation at Singapore Cruise Centre's Harbourfront Terminal at around 11:15am on Jan. 21.

The 25-second clip shows families with their luggages waiting in line to board a cruise or a ferry.

From the videos shared with Mothership, metal barricades were set up and there were also staff members doing crowd control.

Another reader Kerine Ho also shared two short video clips taken about three hours later, at around 1:25pm to 1:50pm.

The short clips show a sea of people at the terminal:

Top image via Kerine Ho and Rizki Elm videos