Family rolls out red carpet for grandma as first travellers from China land at Changi Airport after 3 years

On Jan. 8, the first flights from China arrived at Changi Airport after almost three years of lockdown and travel restrictions.

Families were finally able to reunite after being separated for a few years.

For one family in Singapore, they literally rolled out the red carpet as an appropriate gesture to welcome a family member they have sorely missed.

According to 8World News, a family of four was seen at Changi Airport Terminal 1 setting up a small red carpet at the arrival hall.

In the video , a man was adjusting the carpet before the arrival of a loved one.

Two children, a boy and a girl, stood at the end of the carpet.

The boy was holding a bouquet of flowers, while the girl was holding a sign in Chinese that read, "A warm welcome, dear grandma", reported 8World News.

An elderly woman, believed to be the grandmother, was pushed out in a wheelchair by ground staff from the baggage claim area.

When the elderly woman saw her family, she pushed herself up from the wheelchair and walked down the red carpet to be greeted by the children, believed to be her grandchildren.

Families reunite

Speaking to 8World News, a man named Yan, who lived in Singapore, was waiting at Changi Airport for his wife and children.

They have not seen each other for almost four years, he told 8World News.

The last time they saw each other was in 2018.

Yan shared that he could only communicate with them through video and phone calls, so he was excited to reunite with them.

Yan told 8World News: "Because of the pandemic, I couldn't return to China."

He also shared that he plans to relocate his son and wife to Singapore for the long term and enrol his children in Singapore schools.

MOH to closely monitor the global situation

While some countries like Australia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. require a negative Covid-19 test from Chinese travellers, Singapore does not have such a requirement.

However, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reassured that they are ready to step up border health measures if necessary.

"We are watching the situation closely, including both upstream developments and the loading on our own healthcare system. We stand ready to reinstate border health measures for selected countries if warranted by the public health situation," MOH said in a press release on Dec. 30, 2022.

According to Reuters, Southeast Asia's tourist sectors stand to benefit from China lifting its travel ban.

Top photos via 8World New's Facebook.