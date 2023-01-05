Family of 4 with grandma shake S'pore car like performing CPR while pumping JB petrol

A family of four, comprising an elderly woman and three younglings, were seen bouncing their Singapore-registered car up and down while pumping petrol in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

A video of the incident accompanied by thicc rap music shared to Facebook on Jan. 2 has been watched more than 800,000 times.

A continuous unedited shot in the video showed the elderly woman and two others shaking the car non-stop for 2 minutes straight by pressing down on the boot repeatedly, as another person filled the tank up at a Caltex station.

Their actions resembled performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the car, commenters remarked in response to the video.

Reactions

Malaysians who responded to the scene panned the actions of the people in the video.

They pointed out that locals in Malaysia will never be caught in public performing such antics.

Others asked whether the car was alright or it was in the midst of dying -- as a result of the rigorous shaking.

Dangers of topping up tank till full

This phenomenon of Singapore drivers topping up their fuel tanks till more than full while in Johor has been witnessed over many years.

They persist even though the practice of jacking up the car or rocking it back and forth to absorb more fuel have been debunked by mechanics.

The idea that air can escape from the petrol tank by jerking the car will only result in just a little bit more petrol to flow in, but the amount is negligible.

And if the car is filled to the brim, with the lid closed back, it might cause the tank to be too full with the risk of petrol overflowing.

Other motoring advice online cited the dangers of overfilling as it can damage the car's petrol level sensor if the car is pumped full for too long and cause the sensitivity of the internal gauge to fail over time.

Top photos via