S'pore man rides to pick up own GrabFood order & delivers another after deliveryman blows tyre en route

A TikToker got on his motorbike to pick up his food from his GrabFood rider after one of the latter's tyres burst.

The rider sent a message that he'll be getting someone else to delivery the order, but the customer offered to ride to his location instead.

The four-minute long video has over 244,000 views at the time of writing. Many of the commenters have praised the man for being understanding and helpful.

Going to stranded rider

The video starts TikToker @kirostory, also known as Kiro, getting ready to meet the GrabFood rider.

The rider had given the postal code of his location, which was "not too far away".

Kiro explained in the clip that this incident was "interesting" but he didn't mind it. Nor did he think it was a big deal.

"Like can you imagine if this rider got some f*** Karen or something that starts running her mouth: "I'm going to complain to Grab, why you delay my food, blah, blah, blah," he said in the video, empathising with the rider's situation.

"Things happen right?" he added.

As he turned a corner in a Housing Development Board (HDB) carpark, he spotted the rider standing next to his bike.

"You okay not?" he asked the rider.

"I'm okay... [My tyre burst because] I just hit the pothole," the rider explained.

As his bike was unusable, he asked Kiro if he could deliver to another customer nearby.

"I pay you ah," the rider said, but the TikToker refused the payment, adding that he understands because he does food delivery as well.

Since he didn't have a delivery box, he hung the other order on the front mirror of his motorcycle and secured the plastic bag with a carabiner clip.

Delivering the food

Kiro made it to the delivery location and explained what had happened to the rider when he delivered the order.

"Cold already ah?" the customer said. The TikToker tried to explain what had happened again.

As he was about to leave, the man said: "Cold already, can make a complaint right?"

Kiro recounted what had happened to the rider, but to no avail.

"But I can complain Grab ah, take so long," the customer responded.

"It's up to you lah," he said as he left.

Disappointed

Kiro shared that he was rather disappointed by how the customer reacted despite knowing what happened to the rider.

"I'm just so disappointed by the last part," the TikToker said, "It's just some people out there, just don't care. They just apparently don't give a shit about what others go through and things like this."

Received praise

Many netizens praised the TikToker for helping the rider out.

Some said how it was "rare" to meet someone who would go the extra mile as he did.

Others applauded him for "helping another in (a) difficult (situation)".

