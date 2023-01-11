S'pore GrabFood deliveryman with 1 leg allegedly asked to climb stairs to deliver food to customer's door & got hurt

[Update on Jan. 12, 2023: The GrabFood deliveryman has deleted his Facebook post regarding the incident.]

Saire Adnan, a GrabFood deliveryman in Singapore, had one leg amputated in 2013.

In 2019, he was featured in an episode of Channel 5's "Talking Point" to share the struggles he faced as a working person with disability, hoping that customers would be more understanding.

But recently on Jan. 7, 2023, Saire took to Facebook to recount an incident with a customer.

Customer didn't care that he's a person with disability

In his post, which was written in Malay, Saire claimed that the "ridiculous customer" asked for his food to be delivered right to his doorstep on the second floor.

However, the customer's estate, which was located in the Thomson area, does not have any lifts.

"I messaged GrabFood and they replied that the customer instructed to go up," said Saire.

"The customer said he paid for delivery. I told the customer and GrabFood that I am a person with disability and therefore I can't climb up the stairs. However, the customer didn't care and he said he has a meeting."

Fell down and injured his leg

Saire shared that he "tried [his] best to deliver" but as he was climbing the stairs, he fell down and injured his left foot.

Saire said he is not able to stand on his own as his foot is swollen.

He added:

"I feel like quitting this delivery job but if I quit, I won't have any source of income. [...] God, please heal my foot. Who can help me? I'm not working yet."

Customer did not apologise

In response to Mothership's queries on Jan. 11, Saire said he was not aware that the customer's estate did not have a lift when he agreed to pick up the order.

Speaking in Malay, he said:

"When I reached there, I regretted it immediately. I told the customer that I'm handicapped but he replied saying that he was busy in a Zoom meeting and that he could not go down to take his food. I didn't want to cancel the order because I was already there and if I did, my ratings would drop. So with my crutches, I tried going up the stairs. The staircase was quite high up, not like the usual ones we are used to in HDBs. As I was climbing the stairs, I fell down. The food also dropped."

Saire shared that after his fall, the customer, who was Caucasian, went out of his house and approached him.

"He just came to me and asked, 'What happened to my food?' My leg was hurting and he didn't even say sorry."

A passer-by who saw the commotion scolded the customer and helped Saire up.

The customer told Saire that he would make a complaint to Grab before going back inside his house.

Possible ligament tear

Saire said another passer-by came along to help him to his personal mobility device.

"They asked if I wanted to call an ambulance but I refused. I went to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on my own, where I was given four days MC. The doctor did an X-ray on my leg but didn't find anything. He suspected that I might have a ligament tear, and sent me for an MRI scan, which I'm going for today (Jan. 11)."

Saire told Mothership that he has been feeling a "pulling pain" in his foot since the incident.

He added that the pain is worse at night.

Unsure of when he will be able to get back to work, he said: "I have a bit of a phobia now if I get back to work. I don't want to try climbing any stairs anymore."

Mothership understands that Grab is investigating this matter.

Top images via Saire's Facebook post.