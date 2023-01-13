Got7's BamBam visits Golden Mile Complex in S'pore to eat Thai papaya salad

BamBam from K-pop boy group Got7 told his social media followers that he is currently in Singapore.

He also tweeted photos of himself feasting on a plate of chicken rice from Chatterbox at Hilton Singapore Orchard.

On the night of Jan. 12, the South Korea-based Thai rapper shared via an Instagram Story that he made a quick pit stop at Golden Mile Complex.

His agenda? To get a taste of home: A serving of refreshing somtam (Thai green papaya salad) with a side of rice.

Hope the meal remedied his homesickness.

Goodbye, Golden Mile

Luckily for BamBam, he visited Golden Mile Complex before the building is gone for good.

Also known as "Little Thailand", the building will be handed over to the developers in May 2023 following a successful en bloc sale.

Tenants, including many Thai eateries, grocery stores and bars, will have to vacate the premises by then.

Top image from @bambam1a in Instagram.