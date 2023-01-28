Back

Golden retriever dog greets Grab delivery man happily & wants to leave with him

That's cute.

Alfie Kwa | January 28, 2023, 12:16 PM

A Grab food delivery man, known as Sharil Berlandier on TikTok, often shares his day-to-day experiences on his job, from making friends with other motorcyclists to strange requests from customers.

In his latest video, he met "Hannah the happy dog" who greeted him with tail wags and affection.

The one-minute and 16 seconds clip, posted on Jan. 25, has received over 123,000 views so far.

@sharil.bHannah the happy dog!♬ original sound - sharil berlandier

Meeting the happy dog

The video starts with Sharil at the door of an apartment, with a female resident opening the door.

Upon seeing her, he greeted her and wished her a happy Chinese New Year as he handed her the order.

As Sharil was passing the last of the order, a golden retriever came to the door, wagging its tail.

Immediately, his voice changed from a lower, calmer tone to a high-pitched joyful voice as he spoke to the dog.

"Hello doggo, hello happy dog."

He proceeded to pet it as it wagged its tail profusely.

"So happy ah," he commented.

The owner tried to recall the dog, named Hannah, multiple times but failed to do so and continued hanging around close to Sharil.

And when the lift arrived, Hannah went straight into the lift, indicating its enthusiasm to leave with Sharil.

Thankfully, Hannah got out of the lift and its owner held on to it as the man left.

Comments

Many netizens enjoyed watching the cute encounter between Sharil and Hannah.

One commenter, who follows his content, wrote: "I've always loved your energy in all your videos, the dog is lucky to have felt it first hand."

Others commented about how the TikToker's voice changed when meeting the dog.

Some likened it to Mickey Mouse's voice.

Images via Sharil Berlandier/TikTok. 

