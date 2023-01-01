Giant S'pore to absorb 1% GST for more than 700 items till June 2023

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has increased by one per cent — from seven to eight per cent — with effect from today (Jan. 1).

Absorb one per cent GST

Supermarket chain Giant said in a press release issued on Dec. 30, 2022, that they will be absorbing the 1 per cent GST increase for more than 700 essential products from January to June 2023.

Essential products include products across categories like fresh produce and groceries, personal care and household essentials.

Here's a non-exhaustive list of the items:

Fresh produce and groceries

Royal Gala Apples: five for S$2

Kang Kong Malaysia (220g): three for S$2

Spinach (Sharp/Round, 220g): three for S$2

Golden Pomfret: two for S$6

Dancing Chef Indonesia Curry Paste (100g): S$2.50

Meadows Thai Fragrant Rice (5kg): S$9.70

Meadows Coarse Sugar (1kg): S$1.40

Personal Care

Dove Body Wash (1l): S$5.80

Colgate Plax Mouthwash (1l): S$7.60

Darlie Fresh & Bright Toothpaste (2x140g): S$4

Herbal Essences Shampoo (Assorted, 400ml): S$8.90

Herbal Essences Conditioner (Assorted, 400ml): S$8.90

Mamypoko Air Fit Tapes/Pants: S$19.50

Pureen Baby Wipes Fragrance Free (2x100s): S$5.90

Household Essentials

FAB Laundry Powder (Assorted, 4.5/4.9kg): S$9.65

Simply Living Scouring Sponge Heavy Duty (3 piece): S$3.10

Meadows Home Baking Paper (5m): S$2.95

Meadows Home Floor Cleaner (Apple/Lavender, 3l): S$4.60

3 per cent discount for senior citizens

Giant has also extended its senior citizen discount programme which entitles all seniors to a 3 per cent discount storewide on all weekdays.

Top image from Giant Singapore.