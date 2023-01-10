Back

Recycle your red packets at 30 Geneco recycling bins around S'pore till Mar. 31, 2023

Staying green this CNY.

Zoe Ern Yap | January 10, 2023, 11:39 AM

Events

With Chinese New Year preparations in full swing, local electricity retailer Geneco has partnered with several retailers and malls to support the recycling of red packets.

CNY campaign

With this initiative carrying on for its third consecutive year, Geneco hopes Singaporeans will be encouraged to “make a change for a more sustainable future”.

In 2021, over 410kg of used red packets were recycled.

This year, the participating retailers include CRU, IUIGA, REFASH, Tay Paper Recycling and OTO, a health and beauty retailer in Singapore, which is a new partner in this year's initiative.

From now to Mar. 31, Geneco-branded recycling bins will be placed across 30 retail and office locations islandwide to encourage Singaporeans to recycle their used red packets.

Photo from Geneco / FB

Aside from the retail outlets mentioned above, the bins can also be found at Wisma Atria's Concierge Level 1 and Office Tower Lobby, as well as Geneco's Alexandra Office.

The full list of locations can be found here.

Top left image from Geneco/FB, top right image from Unsplash.

