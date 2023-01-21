Free entry to National Orchid Garden at S'pore Botanic Gardens from Jan. 22-23

The National Parks Board (NParks) is offering free admission to the National Orchid Garden on Jan. 22 to Jan. 23.

Visitors will get to enjoy the largest display of tropical orchids, with over 1,000 species and 2,000 hybrids on display.

Terms and conditions

According to a Facebook post by NParks, the offer will be applicable for students, Singaporeans, permanent residents, and work permit holders.

The orchid garden is open from 8:30am to 7pm daily. Last entry is at at 6pm.

To enter the garden for free, students are required to present valid student cards, while Singaporeans, permanent residents, work permit holders and dependant pass holders are required to present their identity cards or relevant documentation.

Free admission is not applicable for tour groups, tickets purchased in advance or other promotions.

More information can be found at NParks website.

