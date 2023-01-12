15% surcharge at Food Republic & Food Junction for 3 days this CNY due to extra manpower costs

Food Republic and Food Junction patrons can expect their meals to cost 15 per cent more for three days this year over the Chinese New Year (CNY) period.

Surcharge helps tenants

A Food Republic representative confirmed with Mothership that all Food Republic and Food Junction outlets will be affected by the surcharge.

"This temporary increase helps tenants' additional manpower costs from operating over the CNY holidays," said the representative.

The surcharge will apply between Jan. 22 and Jan. 24.

During this period, higher prices may also be seen in other food courts and coffeeshops due to a hike in staff wages and ingredient prices.

"We sincerely appreciate consumers' understanding and thank them for their support," the Food Republic representative added.

Top images via Capitaland.