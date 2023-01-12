Back

15% surcharge at Food Republic & Food Junction for 3 days this CNY due to extra manpower costs

FYI.

Zi Shan Kow | January 12, 2023, 06:13 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Food Republic and Food Junction patrons can expect their meals to cost 15 per cent more for three days this year over the Chinese New Year (CNY) period.

Surcharge helps tenants

A Food Republic representative confirmed with Mothership that all Food Republic and Food Junction outlets will be affected by the surcharge.

"This temporary increase helps tenants' additional manpower costs from operating over the CNY holidays," said the representative.

The surcharge will apply between Jan. 22 and Jan. 24.

During this period, higher prices may also be seen in other food courts and coffeeshops due to a hike in staff wages and ingredient prices.

"We sincerely appreciate consumers' understanding and thank them for their support," the Food Republic representative added.

Top images via Capitaland.

IKEA S'pore recalls certain Lettan mirrors due to it breaking wall fittings & falling off

Stop using the product immediately and order replacement wall fittings free of charge.

January 12, 2023, 05:50 PM

BMW allegedly hits woman & 1 of her 2 dogs at Loyang Ave, drags pet under car & drives off

Dog severely injured, woman also hurt.

January 12, 2023, 05:27 PM

How to prepare for a CNY gathering now that you’ve been ‘arrowed’ to host one

Aunties and uncles will be impressed.

January 12, 2023, 05:01 PM

Uniqlo owner to raise annual salaries by up to 40% in Japan amidst 3.7% inflation

Bonuses of employees are also expected to rise.

January 12, 2023, 04:28 PM

Zheng Geping, 58, leaving Mediacorp after 36 years, calls it a 'painful decision'

Big move.

January 12, 2023, 04:18 PM

Thai succession crisis brings uncertainty to country's 2023 election: Thai academic

Uncertain times.

January 12, 2023, 04:11 PM

Chinese man, unhappy about missing laptop, rams Audi sports car into Shanghai hotel lobby

Yikes.

January 12, 2023, 03:37 PM

2022 O-Level results: 86.2% of candidates passed at least 5 subjects, 0.6% higher than 2021 cohort

23,684 candidates sat for the exams.

January 12, 2023, 03:10 PM

S’pore personalities selling CNY goodies, from pen cai to pineapple tarts

Huat.

January 12, 2023, 02:50 PM

S'pore anaesthetist leaves high-risk surgery to take phone calls, gets 2.5 years suspension

The patient suffered a cardiac arrest during operation and passed away in the ICU the next day.

January 12, 2023, 02:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.