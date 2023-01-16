Back

Fire breaks out at Bedok Reservoir View resulting in 20 residents evacuated

No injuries were reported.

Ruth Chai | January 16, 2023, 02:10 PM

Events

A fire broke out in the wee hours of the morning on Sunday, Jan. 15 at Block 773 Bedok Reservoir View, resulting in 20 people being evacuated by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) as a precautionary measure.

There were no reported injuries.

Responding to queries from Mothership, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at 5:20am.

The flames were promptly extinguished with a water jet.

The SCDF said the cause of the fire is unknown and investigations are currently underway.

East Coast Group Representation Constituency Member of Parliament Tan Kiat How said in a Facebook post that he subsequently visited the affected family, who looked visibly shaken after the ordeal.

Tan wrote that the fire was caused due to a camera battery pack catching fire.

The SCDF stated that the fire stemmed from a bedroom on the second floor.

Tan applauded the family and neighbour's quick thinking and swift action. He said he was relieved that the fire did not spread beyond the unit.

Tan also shared that the family were especially worried and vulnerable since a family member was a stroke patient and required assistance to move around.

The East Coast Town council also ensured that power and water were quickly restored, and proceeded to clean the unit.

The family has also received temporary accommodation.

"I was also glad to see the strong Kampong spirit," Tan wrote in his Facebook post, as residents of the area chipped in to assist the family in need. 

Top photo via Tan Kiat How's Facebook

3 male teens aged 13-17 arrested for alleged car theft in Yishun Ave 3

Too young.

January 16, 2023, 07:19 PM

Diner uses CDC voucher, Chinatown chicken rice hawker allegedly tells him 'don't eat if no money'

Rude.

January 16, 2023, 07:01 PM

Lawrence Wong name-drops Charles & Keith saga as example of unhealthy comparisons on social status

"In life, there is always a temptation to compare with others, and to see who is 'better'."

January 16, 2023, 06:21 PM

Hougang woman, 68, manually notes down timings of neighbour's 4 parrots squawking

Chirp chirp chirp chirp.

January 16, 2023, 05:43 PM

Govt will find ways to take care of S'poreans who can't work & contribute to CPF: Lawrence Wong

Wong was addressing challenges in the future of work, such as in providing retirement security for older workers.

January 16, 2023, 05:33 PM

Bicycle lock used on Bedok flat gate: Police arrest man, 35, for suspected loanshark harassment

Police investigations are ongoing for both cases.

January 16, 2023, 03:51 PM

Beach Road kopitiam U-turns on S$10 charge for outside food & drinks

Backed by the hawkers but the kopitiam owner vetoed it.

January 16, 2023, 03:45 PM

3-hour queues at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints this Lunar New Year: ICA

Bring chips and download a few movies on your devices beforehand.

January 16, 2023, 03:26 PM

250 seniors learn how to send e-angpaos, use PayNow at digital literacy workshops by DBS Foundation & IMDA

Held at various locations across Singapore, it was the first of some 800 workshops that aim to foster digital inclusivity.

January 16, 2023, 02:06 PM

M’sian boss buys Proton Saga for Indonesian staff who has worked for him for more than 10 years

What a good boss.

January 16, 2023, 02:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.