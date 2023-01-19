Back

Ferry services between S’pore & Puteri Harbour terminal in Johor a possibility: Johor Chief Minister

A potential way to skip the causeway traffic?

Yen Zhi Yi | January 19, 2023, 12:17 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said on Jan. 19 that the Johor government is looking into the feasibility of establishing ferry services between Singapore and Puteri Harbour international terminal.

Onn Hafiz said on Facebook that the terminal is one of the entry points to Malaysia that facilitates the arrival of visitors to Johor by sea.

The Chief Minister said ferry services had brought more than 141,000 visitors from Indonesia’s Batam and Tanjung Balai in 2022.

Malaysia’s UEM Sunrise Berhad owns and operates the ferry terminal.

"I have asked the Chairman of the Tourism, Environment, Heritage and Culture Committee of the State, YB Sir Raven Kumar Krishnasamy to study and see ways to enable travel from this terminal ferry to Singapore," he said, adding:

"With this new route, we are confident it will further facilitate accessibility between Johor and Singapore, while also helping to further improve the state's economic status.”

Onn Hafiz said infrastructure like the ferry terminal supports other sectors of the economy, noting that approximately 36 per cent of visitors arriving at the ferry terminal between 2019 and 2022 were medical tourists seeking treatment in Johor.

He also said that the Johor government would cooperate with the federal government and UEM Sunrise to boost the quality of ferry services at the terminal.

Relatively near Johor Bahru town centre

It takes around 10 minutes to drive from Puteri Harbour ferry terminal to nearby tourist spots like LEGOLAND Malaysia.

It also takes around half and hour to drive to the town centre of Johor Bahru from the terminal.

Image via Google Maps

In July 2022, a ferry service was launched between Desaru Coast and Singapore’s Tanah Merah ferry terminal.

Top images via Facebook/Onn Hafiz Ghazi

S'pore GrabFood rider gets girlfriend’s order by chance: 'Laughing as soon as I saw the blk & unit number'

That's cute.

January 19, 2023, 12:06 PM

Jacinda Ardern to step down as New Zealand's PM: 'I no longer have enough in the tank'

'Politicians are human. We give all that we can, for as long as we can, and then it’s time.'

January 19, 2023, 11:43 AM

10 men in S'pore, aged 21 to 50, to be charged for outrage of modesty on Jan. 19

Four of the 10 cases involved victims under the age of 16.

January 19, 2023, 11:35 AM

White rabbit spotted alone in the wild at Tampines park rescued by SPCA

It's safe now.

January 19, 2023, 11:24 AM

Use DBS QR AngBaos or eAngBaos this Chinese New Year & stand to win a Tesla Model 3 car

Hop into a ‘phygital’ Year of the Rabbit and double your huat with DBS.

January 19, 2023, 11:02 AM

Settlers board game cafe reopens as 24/7 outlet with food near Farrer Park MRT

Fun time, any time.

January 19, 2023, 10:38 AM

Some 20 cats allegedly attacked & killed by dogs roaming in Ang Mo Kio, Hougang & Seletar region

The same dogs apparently have been attacking community cats.

January 19, 2023, 03:21 AM

2 men, 9 women, aged 49-67, assisting police after unidentified substances found at Catholic Centre & Bible House

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 19, 2023, 01:10 AM

Toyota Vios hits Porsche Panamera & turns turtle at Ubi Ave 3, heavier car wins

1,095kg vs 1,760kg.

January 18, 2023, 07:57 PM

London police officer rapes 24 women over 17 years, becomes one of Britain's most prolific sex offenders

A catalyst for 1,000 investigations of sexual and domestic abuse involving 800 London police officers.

January 18, 2023, 07:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.