Ferry services between S’pore & Puteri Harbour terminal in Johor a possibility: Johor Chief Minister

Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said on Jan. 19 that the Johor government is looking into the feasibility of establishing ferry services between Singapore and Puteri Harbour international terminal.

Onn Hafiz said on Facebook that the terminal is one of the entry points to Malaysia that facilitates the arrival of visitors to Johor by sea.

The Chief Minister said ferry services had brought more than 141,000 visitors from Indonesia’s Batam and Tanjung Balai in 2022.

Malaysia’s UEM Sunrise Berhad owns and operates the ferry terminal.

"I have asked the Chairman of the Tourism, Environment, Heritage and Culture Committee of the State, YB Sir Raven Kumar Krishnasamy to study and see ways to enable travel from this terminal ferry to Singapore," he said, adding:

"With this new route, we are confident it will further facilitate accessibility between Johor and Singapore, while also helping to further improve the state's economic status.”

Onn Hafiz said infrastructure like the ferry terminal supports other sectors of the economy, noting that approximately 36 per cent of visitors arriving at the ferry terminal between 2019 and 2022 were medical tourists seeking treatment in Johor.

He also said that the Johor government would cooperate with the federal government and UEM Sunrise to boost the quality of ferry services at the terminal.

Relatively near Johor Bahru town centre

It takes around 10 minutes to drive from Puteri Harbour ferry terminal to nearby tourist spots like LEGOLAND Malaysia.

It also takes around half and hour to drive to the town centre of Johor Bahru from the terminal.

In July 2022, a ferry service was launched between Desaru Coast and Singapore’s Tanah Merah ferry terminal.

Top images via Facebook/Onn Hafiz Ghazi