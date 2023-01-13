S'pore family of 3 among 88 arrested by CNB, more than S$56,000 of controlled drugs seized

From Jan. 9 to 13, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 88 suspected drug offenders as part of an island-wide drug operation.

Among the 88 arrested was a local family of three.

According to the press release, CNB seized 37g of heroin, 204g of "Ice", 39g of cannabis, 97g of ketamine, 53 "Ecstasy" tablets, 224g of tampered drink sachets believed to contain methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), nine Erimin-5 tablets, and two bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate).

The estimated street value of the controlled drugs seized was more than S$56,000.

Family of three arrested with two other Singaporeans

CNB officers arrested a 46-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman in a commercial building near Jalan Bukit Merah on Jan. 11.

The pair were arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

CNB officers recovered six straws containing 3g of heroin and various drug paraphernalia.

CNB later raided the woman's residence in a follow-up operation on the same day.

The woman's 48-year-old husband and their 18-year-old son were arrested along with a 50-year-old man in the unit.

A total of 5g of heroin, 28g of cannabis, a small amount of "Ice" and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the residential unit.

According to preliminary investigations, all five persons arrested on Jan. 11 tested positive for controlled drugs in their urine.

More drug busts

CNB arrested a suspected drug trafficker on Jan. 11.

Officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Jalan Sultan and arrested a 52-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug trafficking activities.

31g of "Ice", 6g of cannabis, 30g of ketamine, 18 "Ecstasy" tablets, 2g of substances believed to be controlled drugs, and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit.

Another 30g of ketamine and 224g of tampered drink sachets believed to contain methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) were recovered from the man's vehicle parked in the same vicinity.

"Drugs have a devastating impact on individuals, families and communities-abusers are robbed of the opportunity to live their lives to the fullest, relationships are destroyed, and the larger community pays a hefty price in dealing with the wide-ranging consequence that drug abuse can bring," said commanding Officer of CNB Enforcement 'F' and 'L' Division, Superintendent Lee Pin How.

"CNB will continue to persevere in safeguarding a safe and drug-free society for our people and our children."

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Top photos by Central Narcotics Bureau