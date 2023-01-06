Back

139 FairPrice outlets will remain open for the first day of CNY 2023

Dong dong qiang intensifies.

Nixon Tan | January 06, 2023, 11:48 AM

Events

139 FairPrice outlets will remain open for on Jan. 22, the first day of CNY 2023.

FairPrice Online will also continue deliveries between 8am and 6pm from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23.

This year sees an increase of six additional stores remaining open, up from last year's 133 stores.

Additionally, 36 stores will be open for 24 hours on Jan. 22.

Chinese New Year's Eve opening hours

For the shoppers who want to do some last minute shopping on the eve of Chinese New Year (Jan. 21), take note:

  • 119 stores will open till 5pm.

  • FairPrice on Wheels will operate till 2pm.

  • 34 stores to remain open for 24 hours.

All 155 FairPrice stores and FairPrice on Wheels will resume usual operating hours on the second day of Chinese New Year, Jan. 23.

More details for opening hours can be found on FairPrice's website.

Top photo via Google Maps

