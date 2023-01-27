Chanting played for weeks in Sengkang estate, residents form search party to find the source

Every New Year, many of us chose to step up our worship efforts in the hopes that we could be blessed with a prosperous year ahead.

However, one Sengkang resident's worship may have gone overboard, causing disturbances to their neighbours, reported Shin Min Daily News.

What happened

A resident of Sengkang, surnamed Li (hanyu pinyin), shared with Shin Min that she kept hearing chanting and sounds of knocking on a wooden fish coming out from the block opposite her flat.

She shared that the sounds have been plaguing her since Jan. 2, 2023, and the chanting, as well as the knocks on the wooden fish, have become louder over the past three weeks.

Additionally, the sounds could be heard almost every day and all day long, making it difficult for residents to sleep at night.

Last night around 8pm, Li could not bear it anymore and decided to find out the source of the sounds together with her neighbour and her two daughters.

Initially, Li said there were only four of them. However, when she reached the ground floor, she claimed she saw more than 10 individuals who were also outside looking for the person playing the chants.

The group subsequently spent two hours knocking on the door of every household in two blocks but didn't find any clues.

Source of the chanting still unidentified

Li's neighbour told Shin Min she also felt disturbed by the endless chants and knocks on a wooden fish.

Initially, Li's neighbour thought the sounds must have been played at someone's funeral, but she told Shin Min that her HDB hadn't hosted any wakes for the past two months.

She lamented that the sounds become even more audible when midnight arrives and everything goes silent.

"Many of us couldn't fall asleep at night. We really hope the person who was playing the music could be more considerate of others," she pleaded.

She also added that this is the first time she encountered this kind of problem in her 20 years of living in the area.

Other residents allegedly put up a sign

Other Sengkang residents also seemed to have been fed up with the noise.

A man who claimed to be a resident in Sengkang took to Facebook to unleash his frustrations with the non-stop chanting around his estate.

He said the police were informed about the residents' misery, but they would only report this matter to HDB.

The man also included a photo of a sign that was allegedly put up by his neighbours on the lift lobby wall, which regarded the sound maker's behaviours as "making a shame on Amitabha" and "causing noise pollution".

The sign also asked the sound maker to call the Institute of Mental Health if the latter needs enlightenment or is facing a mental health crisis.

At the end of his post, the man also tagged Sengkang GRC and asked them to intervene.

