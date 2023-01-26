Back

Veteran retired SCDF fireman Encik Agayle passes away aged 64

He will be missed.

Fasiha Nazren | January 26, 2023, 06:38 PM

Retired Singaporean fireman Mohd Salleh Ali passed away on Jan. 26, 2023.

He was 64.

The veteran fireman was fondly known as Encik Agayle.

While stern, his trainees and former NSFs looked up to him as a father figure.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

He had been in the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for 45 years up till his retirement as a Senior Warrant Officer in 2020.

In his tenure with the SCDF, he worked at the old Jurong Fire Station, Central Fire Station, and the Civil Defence Academy.

Worthy contributions

Encik Agayle was trained as part of the very first MRT Task Force, the Rescue Squad, and also the pioneer Elite Task Force (now known as DART).

He was also part of the rescue team when Hotel New World collapsed in March 1986 and Operation Lionheart's first rescue mission in Baguio City, Philippines in 1990.

In 2019, Encik Agayle was part of the National Day Parade's Mobile Column representing the Merdeka Generation.

Photo from Mohd Salleh Ali's Facebook page.

The special segment paid tribute to the Merdeka Generation who were considered the "early builders of National Service".

Top image from SCDF and Mohd Salleh Ali's Facebook page.

