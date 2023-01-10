Back

Fire breaks out along East Coast Road: 4 terrace houses affected, 20 occupants evacuated

As a result of the fire, two other adjacent units also sustained varying degrees of burn damage.

Alfie Kwa | January 10, 2023, 02:41 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A fire at 12S East Coast Road on Jan. 9 affected four houses, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters arrival

SCDF were alerted at about 11:50pm to the fire.

Upon arrival, the fire seen to have affected four terrace house units.

SCDF firefighters immediately set up water jets to surround and contain the fire.

Firefighters using a water jet to contain the fire at the perimeter of one of the affected units.

Aerial firefighting was also carried out to prevent the further spread of the fire.

Combined Platform Ladder deployed for aerial firefighting.

At the height of the operation, a total of six water jets were deployed at the scene.

Fire extinguished

The fire was extinguished at about 1:50am on Jan. 10.

As a result of the fire, two other adjacent terrace house units also sustained varying degrees of burn damage.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets penetrating into one of the affected units to fight the fire.

As of 2:39am, SCDF shared that damping down operations were ongoing.

"Damping down refers to the application of water to wet burnt surfaces immediately after a fire is put out. This is to prevent any potential rekindle of fire from the hot burnt surfaces," SCDF explained.

Firefighters conducting damping down operations inside one of the affected units. Thermal imager was used to detect heat spots within the unit.

SCDF said about 20 occupants from the affected units, as well as neighbouring units, were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

One person was assessed by an SCDF paramedic for a minor burn injury and conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

All images via SCDF/FB. 

S'porean actress Tan Kheng Hua celebrates anniversary with partner on US road trip

Couple goals.

January 10, 2023, 02:26 PM

42 NSmen died & 52 seriously injured due to service over past 20 years: Ng Eng Hen

The SAF and Home Team constantly strive to achieve a zero fatality rate, the defence minister said.

January 10, 2023, 01:40 PM

GrabShare to return to S'pore on trial basis from Jan. 16 - 29, fares about 20% cheaper

The service will only be available to passengers hailing from selected locations between 5pm and 11pm.

January 10, 2023, 01:34 PM

Jack Ma spotted in Bangkok, Thailand

The eatery is known for its crab omelet.

January 10, 2023, 01:08 PM

Man, 41, who allegedly held woman, 60, at knifepoint in Yishun charged with possession of an offensive weapon

The man's urine tested positive for controlled drugs.

January 10, 2023, 12:38 PM

DBS Group Executive says banking is ‘hardly boring’ with renewing opportunities for young talents, even as start-ups emerge

Lessons on Leadership: The 54-year-old banker reflects on how to continually offer more in terms of culture and opportunities.

January 10, 2023, 12:01 PM

Recycle your red packets at 30 Geneco recycling bins around S'pore till Mar. 31, 2023

Staying green this CNY.

January 10, 2023, 11:39 AM

Teen in S'pore shamed for labelling Charles & Keith bag as 'luxury', explains she's not from privileged background

20 per cent of Charles & Keith is owned by LVMH, owner of top fashion labels.

January 10, 2023, 11:38 AM

Boy, 8, breaks 2 incisors during S'pore holiday activity, mum says she wasn't told immediately

The education centre said first aid were provided "in time", and the teachers were supposed to inform parents after they reached the centre.

January 10, 2023, 10:25 AM

Copies of SPH Media publications were printed & destroyed to inflate daily circulation numbers

Several senior employees have either been "taken to task", or left the company.

January 09, 2023, 11:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.