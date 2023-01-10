Fire breaks out along East Coast Road: 4 terrace houses affected, 20 occupants evacuated

A fire at 12S East Coast Road on Jan. 9 affected four houses, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters arrival

SCDF were alerted at about 11:50pm to the fire.

Upon arrival, the fire seen to have affected four terrace house units.

SCDF firefighters immediately set up water jets to surround and contain the fire.

Aerial firefighting was also carried out to prevent the further spread of the fire.

At the height of the operation, a total of six water jets were deployed at the scene.

Fire extinguished

The fire was extinguished at about 1:50am on Jan. 10.

As a result of the fire, two other adjacent terrace house units also sustained varying degrees of burn damage.

As of 2:39am, SCDF shared that damping down operations were ongoing.

"Damping down refers to the application of water to wet burnt surfaces immediately after a fire is put out. This is to prevent any potential rekindle of fire from the hot burnt surfaces," SCDF explained.

SCDF said about 20 occupants from the affected units, as well as neighbouring units, were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

One person was assessed by an SCDF paramedic for a minor burn injury and conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

All images via SCDF/FB.