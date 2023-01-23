Back

Man in Yishun arrested for suspected drink-driving after found honking car non-stop at 2am

Rude awakening.

Fasiha Nazren | January 23, 2023, 05:19 PM

Most people in Singapore would have looked forward to a restful sleep after a full day of visiting on the first day of the Lunar New Year (Jan. 22).

However, some Yishun residents were woken up by the sudden honking of a car.

Constant honking

According to Nathaniel, a Mothership reader who lives at 128 Yishun Street 11, it was around 2am on Jan. 23 when he heard the constant honking of a car.

Curious, he looked out of his living room window and realised that the noise was coming from a red car parked below.

He noticed that the noise stopped after a man popped his head out of the car, and then back in.

Photo from Mothership reader.

Nathaniel decided to go down and check on the man only to realise that the man was slumped in his car seat, with what looked like an empty bottle of liquor on the grass patch next to the car.

He presumed that the man was drunk.

Photo from Mothership reader.

He then called the police to assist the man.

According to Nathaniel, the police talked to the man for almost an hour. He also observed Land Transport Authority (LTA) officers arriving to assist.

Photo from Mothership reader.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said in a statement:

“On Jan. 23, 2023 at 2.08am, the police were alerted to a call for assistance at the open-space carpark of Blk 128 Yishun Street 11. A 40-year-old male driver was subsequently arrested for suspected drink-driving. Police investigations are ongoing.”

Top image from Mothership reader.

