S'pore animal shelter in urgent need of newspaper donations to line rescue cats' litter trays & baskets

If you have stacks of old newspapers at home and are not sure what to do with them, consider donating them to the animal shelter at Animals Lovers Leagues (ALL).

Papers needed for rescue cats

In a Facebook post uploaded on Jan. 28, ALL shared that they have run out of newspapers for their rescue cats.

An update posted on Jan. 30 indicated that they have not received donations since their initial post.

The newspapers, according to an Instagram Story by ALL, are used to line the litter trays and sleeping baskets for their rescue cats.

According to its website, ALL is a registered charity and is home to over 500 rescue dogs and cats.

The shelter was founded by duo Cathy and Mohan, and has been operating since its registration in March 2002.

Cathy and Mohan, along with volunteers, take care of the rescues by providing food and shelter to the animals, as well as bringing them to a veterinarian if medical attention is needed.

The public can support ALL by making monetary donations to help fund operations, donating pet food or adopting rescues.

More information can be found on the ALL website.

Newspaper donations can be dropped off at the ALL shelter, located at the following address: 59 Sungei Tengah Road, Blk Q, #01-29, Singapore 699014.

Top image via Animal Lovers League/Facebook