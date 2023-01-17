Migrant worker advocacy group Home suspends executive director for allegedly misappropriating its funds

Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (Home) has suspended its executive director Deshi Gill.

This was after she had allegedly misappropriated funds of the migrant worker advocacy group.

Home issued a statement on Facebook on Jan. 17 saying that it believed there was a basis for suspected misconduct after preliminary investigations.

The statement said: "The suspension was put in place for Home to conduct its internal inquiry."

Deshi has been working with Home since 2017.

She was appointed as its executive director in 2021.

The organisation said the relevant authorities have been notified of the allegations.

Its board and staff will also provide necessary information as part of any investigations.

Home also said it is reviewing its governance controls to prevent such lapses from occurring again.

The organisation thanked members of the public and donors, and said its commitment to advance the migrant worker cause "remains unwavering".

All its operations and services continue to function during this time, Home added.

Home said it is unable to comment further as the matter is now with the authorities.

Background

Home is founded in 2004 and a tax-exempt charity.

It is funded by donations and is an Institution of Public Character approved by the Commissioner of Charities.

The organisation provides support to migrant workers who are abused or exploited.

In 2018, Home approached lawyer Anil Balchandani to represent Indonesian domestic worker Parti Liyani pro bono.

She was sentenced to 26 months' jail, but was acquitted by the High Court in 2020 following an appeal.

Parti had been accused by her former employer, Liew Mun Leong, of theft.

Liew was the former Changi Airport Group chairman.

