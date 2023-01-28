Back

Crocodile delicately carries body of drowned boy back to family in Indonesia

No bite marks were found on the boy.

Lean Jinghui | January 28, 2023, 11:41 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A giant crocodile has reunited a grieving Indonesian family with their four-year-old son by bringing him back approximately 1.5km from where the boy was believed to have drowned.

What footage shows

In a video shared on Twitter, which has gone viral on social media, the crocodile can be seen delicately carrying the toddler's body above its head as it swims along the Mahakam River in the province of East Kalimantan.

The giant reptile then drops the boy off beside a rescue boat, where two men retrieve the toddler from the crocodile's back.

After releasing the boy, the crocodile subsequently retreats into the murky depths of the water.

According to Detik News, it is believed that the crocodile carried the toddler's body for approximately 1.5km from where he first drowned.

Boy gone missing two days before

According to Newsweek, the boy, Muhammad Ziyad Wijaya, had gone missing two days before near the Jawa Estuary on the east of Borneo in East Kalimantan.

Members from the province's Search and Rescue Agency had been searching for the boy to no avail.

Detik News reported that rescue teams had then received information from the boy's family that they saw a crocodile carrying a human body in the early morning of Jan. 20.

It was later identified to be the missing boy in question.

No bite marks were found on the boy.

“Nothing is missing, everything is intact,” Melkanius Kotta, head of the East Kalimantan Search and Rescue Agency told the Indonesian news agency.

It is believed that the crocodile had actually aided in the search for the deceased toddler.

The cause of the toddler's drowning is not known.

Further background

According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, Indonesia is home to at least four different species of crocodile – such as the Saltwater crocodile, the New Guinea freshwater crocodile, the Siamese crocodile, and the Tomistoma.

In 2017, a similar case had happened, where a 40-year-old man had died after he was grabbed and dragged into the water by a crocodile in a river in East Kalimantan.

However, the man's body was later returned to his family, apparently with the help of a crocodile whisperer.

Top images via screenshot of video by Gulf Today

POV: I grew up dyslexic in S’pore & nearly flunked out of uni. I turned out alright.

“It's not a superpower, it’s just a thing that some people have, and it can, mostly, be worked with.”

January 28, 2023, 09:23 AM

S'porean man shares what it's like retiring in Penang, M'sia as opposed to S'pore

The Singapore-based Japanese vlogger addressed the often romanticised notion of retiring overseas.

January 28, 2023, 08:54 AM

M'sia's UMNO fires former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, rumours of others suspended

Late night moves.

January 28, 2023, 01:11 AM

M'sian AG says decision to withdraw Pedra Branca appeal 'improper', but respects ICJ's decision

The ICJ's decision on Pedra Branca was made in 2008, 15 years ago.

January 27, 2023, 07:36 PM

Chanting played for weeks in Sengkang estate, residents form search party to find the source

Affected residents hope this person can be more considerate.

January 27, 2023, 07:18 PM

Video of Jewel Changi waterfall sparks debate about whether nice airport is due to S'pore's death penalty

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

January 27, 2023, 07:08 PM

Newton Food Centre to reopen on Feb. 1, 2023 after 3 months of renovations

Nom nom place to reopen soon.

January 27, 2023, 06:43 PM

Chocolate-coated Oreo sandwich ice cream now available at FairPrice Finest outlets

Stock up for hot days.

January 27, 2023, 05:50 PM

Sentosa charging S$6 admission fee for cars again from April 1, 2023

Sentosa is healing.

January 27, 2023, 05:44 PM

Jack Neo's daughter Ethel Neo had 3 failed businesses before starting jewellery brand which won her entrepreneur award

Her key to success was failing first.

January 27, 2023, 05:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.