Nissin Foods & Converse to launch Cup Noodle-inspired shoes on Jan. 27

Cup Noodle fans, your new year's gift is here.

From Jan. 27, you will be able to wear your favourite snack at ¥13,200 (S$132) as Converse will be launching a Cup Noodle-inspired collection with Nissin Foods.

However, like the Cup Noodle tote bag, the shoes will, unfortunately, only be available in Japan at the moment.

Three designs available

Listings on the Converse Japan website showed both high-top and low-top designs under the new collaboration.

The low-top variation, featured the Cup Noodle logo, together with its table of ingredients, signature bar codes, and other embellishments printed against a black canvas.

The Converse logo, which normally sits at the bottom of the heel, was replaced by Nissin Food's logo.

It will also come with a complimentary set of curly laces that resemble springy noodles.

High-top designs

The high-top designs presented the Cup Noodle logos on a white canvas in either red or blue, inspired respectively by Nissin Foods' original and seafood instant ramen flavours.

Details normally found on the packaging of the Cup Noodle will be printed on the tongue of the shoes. Their lateral sides will be embellished with the brand names of Converse and Cup Noodle.

According to the sneaker company, buyers would not need to worry about comfort as all three will come with Converse's "original, high-performing insole".

Top images via Converse Japan.