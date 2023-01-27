Back

No spike in Covid-19 cases for CNY, zero imported from China the past week: Ong Ye Kung

The number of Covid-19 cases recorded also fell to 78 on Jan. 23.

Matthias Ang | January 27, 2023, 04:51 PM

Events

There was no spike in Covid-19 cases following the long Chinese New Year weekend, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Jan. 27, The Straits Times reported.

Speaking at the official opening of the NTUC Health Jurong Spring nursing along Jurong West Street 52, he said: "I know we no longer scrutinise (daily Covid-19) numbers like that, but over Chinese New Year, I looked at the numbers and the situation closely, and I think things are stabilised."

In addition, there were no imported cases from China in the past week, he added, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Double-digit cases in S'pore on Jan. 23, first time in "a while"

According to Ong, the daily recorded numbers were in the "low three digits" over the weekend, dropping to 78 on Monday, Jan. 23.

The minister highlighted that this was the first time in "a while" that the number of cases had reached the double-digit range.

He acknowledged that this could be due to the public holiday period though.

On Jan. 26, the number of cases reached 500.

However, the emergency departments at hospitals have been able to hold their ground, he said.

Flights between Singapore and China less than 10% pre-pandemic volume

Ong also noted many in Singapore were concerned that the number of imported cases will rise following China's reopening.

However, the number of weekly flights between the two countries at 38 is low, he said, which is less than 10 per cent of the pre-pandemic volume.

Earlier in Parliament on Jan. 9, Ong said infected cases from China have accounted for less than 5 per cent of all imported cases in Singapore in the four-week period leading up to Jan. 1.

Top photo via Ong Ye Kung Facebook

