Python coiled around lightings 4-5m above ground at Choa Chu Kang, rescued by Acres

The co-CEO of Acres said that pythons tend to climb up structures if they feel vulnerable or threatened.

Matthias Ang | January 08, 2023, 06:59 PM

Events

A reticulated python that was coiled about four to five metres above ground around lightings at Choa Chu Kang, likely put up for Chinese New Year, has been rescued by Acres.

The rescued python is not injured, according to the co-CEO of Acres, Kalai Vanan.

Lightings eventually lowered to rescue Python

Kalai said that Acres was alerted to the incident by the public on Saturday morning, Jan. 7.

A TikTok video of the incident by user @keel0z showed that a crowd of curious onlookers had formed at the scene prior to Acres' arrival.

Source: Screenshot via @keel0z TikTok

Kalai added, "Though the snake posed no threat to anyone, it had attracted a crowd and there was a chance it could fall onto the road or cross the road if it decided to come down."

Acres staff were then seen attempting to dislodge the python.

Source: Screenshot via @keel0z TikTok

Kalai said that Acres eventually decided to hoist the lightings down to safely contain the reticulated python, after trying to retrieve the snake without adjusting the lights.

Source: Screenshot via @keel0z TikTok

Python is uninjured

A second TikTok video by @keel0z showed Kalai explaining to the public that the python is currently scared as it is coiling around his arm.

He could also be heard saying that the python is not injured in response to a question by a member of the public.

Kalai also pointed out that the python's size is considered big within Singapore and that it is at likely at least 2.5 metres in length.

The video eventually ended with him putting the python in a carrier.

Source: Screenshot via @keel0z TikTok

Kalai further noted in his statement to Mothership that:

"The snake had likely climbed up a nearby pole. We have noticed that pythons do tend to climb up structures when they feel vulnerable or to get away from a threat."

If you see a a wild animal that needs help, you can call the Acres wildlife rescue hotline at 9783 7782 or NParks' 24-hour Animal Response Centre helpline at 1800 476 1600.

Top images courtesy of Kalai Vanan

