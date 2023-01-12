Back

Chinese man, unhappy about missing laptop, rams Audi sports car into Shanghai hotel lobby

Yikes.

Yen Zhi Yi | January 12, 2023, 03:37 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A hotel guest who got into an argument with hotel staff over his missing laptop, which was apparently stolen, ended up driving his car into the lobby, according to AFP.

The incident happened at the Jinling Purple Mountain Hotel in central Shanghai, with video footage showing the extent of the damage.

Based on a comment posted on the local police's Weibo account, the incident took place at around 11:20am on Jan. 10 and the guest was a 28-year-old man surnamed Chen.

His laptop was reportedly found outside the hotel subsequently.

Wrecking havoc

Chen first smashed his white Audi sports car, a convertible Audi A5 Cabriolet, through the main glass doors of the hotel.

Image via Twitter/@Byron_Wan

He then reversed the car and broke through the glass doors.

He proceeded to swerve around, knocking over hotel property while driving around the lobby.

Image via Twitter/@Byron_Wan

Chen's car finally came to a stop after crashing into another set of glass doors.

The vehicle had its flashing hazard lights turned on.

In one video, witnesses could be heard saying, “What’s going on?”

The phrase “I have no idea!” was also heard.

According to Hangzhou News, a witness who was dining nearby also happened to record the incident, noting that many on site were apparently shocked when the car suddenly appeared in the lobby.

Hotel staff tried to stop him

Hotel staff were also seen chasing after the car and shouting at Chen to tell him to get out.

They reportedly also tried to break the car window in order to grab the keys to unlock the door.

Some of them were seen grabbing something that looked like the base of a standing lamp or a retractable queue pole to hit Chen's car window with.

Image via Twitter/@Byron_Wan

The car window was eventually broken.

After the door was opened, hotel staff repeatedly asked Chen to get out of the car.

Some apparently grabbed him and shouted:

“What are you trying to do?!”

“Are you crazy?”

“Do you have any idea what you’ve done?”

No casualties were reported though several items in the hotel lobby were damaged based on the local police's comment.

Chen’s laptop was later found outside the hotel and he has been detained by the police.

Top image via Twitter/@Byron_Wan & Weibo

2022 O-Level results: 86.2% of candidates passed at least 5 subjects, 0.6% higher than 2021 cohort

23,684 candidates sat for the exams.

January 12, 2023, 03:10 PM

S’pore personalities selling CNY goodies, from pen cai to pineapple tarts

Huat.

January 12, 2023, 02:50 PM

S'pore anaesthetist leaves high-risk surgery to take phone calls, gets 2.5 years suspension

The patient suffered a cardiac arrest during operation and passed away in the ICU the next day.

January 12, 2023, 02:18 PM

Woman, 77, apprehended after standing on ledge of Blk 62B Lorong 4 Toa Payoh

She was rescued by SCDF officers.

January 12, 2023, 02:02 PM

Jack Neo’s 2023 CNY movie 'The King Of Musang King' only has 1 very obvious product placement

Wow.

January 12, 2023, 12:39 PM

Local food waste startup UglyFood closes as it is 'unable to raise the funds' to continue operations

Its founder said the company is currently "almost a one-man show".

January 12, 2023, 12:08 PM

S'porean brothers, aged 17 & 25, arrested in Jurong West, S$124,000 worth of drugs seized

Investigations are ongoing.

January 12, 2023, 11:36 AM

Got7's BamBam in S'pore, says Hainanese chicken rice 'top 5 food' in his life

Good taste.

January 12, 2023, 11:16 AM

SBS Transit staff take wedding photos at Little India MRT station where they first met

Love finds you when and where you least expect it.

January 12, 2023, 10:19 AM

Punggol HDB block also mouldy like haunted house, PAP MP Sun Xueling says works being planned

Mouldy HDB blocks near the river.

January 12, 2023, 02:42 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.