Chinatown Point's otter mascot back again, cosplays as rabbit for CNY 2023

Are you waiting to see if the Chinatown Point otter mascot will be back this Chinese New Year?

Well, it is back and has somewhat succeeded in its disguise as a rabbit, which is the zodiac animal of the year.

Chinatown Point's otter is back

Here you go:

We're not quite sure why the other otters aren't cosplaying, though.

One otter mascot at the atrium wears fluffy rabbit ears and a pink qipao (mandarin gown), and it looks absolutely adorable.

It's still showing its otter tail though, with some saying that it's due to a lack of budget.

People are loving how Chinatown Point reuses its otter mascot each year, as evident from the comments on this TikTok.

It goes to show that going green doesn't have to involve high cost or an elaborate effort.

All it takes is just some creative juices.

