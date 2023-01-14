Back

Chinatown Point's otter mascot back again, cosplays as rabbit for CNY 2023

Otterly cute rabbit.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 14, 2023, 11:11 AM

Events

Are you waiting to see if the Chinatown Point otter mascot will be back this Chinese New Year?

Well, it is back and has somewhat succeeded in its disguise as a rabbit, which is the zodiac animal of the year.

Chinatown Point's otter is back

Here you go:

Photo courtesy of Tan.

Photo from Chinatown Point's Facebook page.

We're not quite sure why the other otters aren't cosplaying, though.

One otter mascot at the atrium wears fluffy rabbit ears and a pink qipao (mandarin gown), and it looks absolutely adorable.

Screenshot from Dr Jenny Li's TikTok.

Screenshot from Dr Jenny Li's TikTok.

It's still showing its otter tail though, with some saying that it's due to a lack of budget.

Screenshot from Dr Jenny Li's TikTok.

People are loving how Chinatown Point reuses its otter mascot each year, as evident from the comments on this TikTok.

@drjennyli.positivibe We know, we always know @#chinatownpoint #chinatownpointsg #cny #cny2023🎉 #chinesenewyeardecoration ♬ how would they know bad girls club - Chris Gleason

Screenshot from Dr Jenny Li's TikTok.

Screenshot from Dr Jenny Li's TikTok.

It goes to show that going green doesn't have to involve high cost or an elaborate effort.

All it takes is just some creative juices.

Top image via Chinatown Point's Facebook page and Dr Jenny Li's TikTok

