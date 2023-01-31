Bring home a CNY 2023 lantern from Chinatown for free to decorate your own house with

The Chinatown Festival Committee is back with their Adopt-a-Lantern initiative.

Lanterns from Chinatown’s festive street light-up will be open for adoption from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12.

The initiative aims to improve sustainability and give new homes to the lanterns used for their 2023 Chinese New Year (CNY) decorations.

The CNY theme this year is “Leaping into the Prosperous Year of the Rabbit”.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to take home lanterns of rabbits and gold ingots, among others.

Interested parties can apply and specify their preferred choice of lanterns via the website.

The link will only be live from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, 2023.

Successful applicants will be informed of the details for self-collection on Feb. 20.

Top images via Chinatown Festival Committee