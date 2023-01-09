Back

China's CNY zodiac stamp of a blue rabbit sparks debate on Weibo for its design

Some users said that the rabbit looks “cursed”.

Yen Zhi Yi | January 09, 2023, 05:27 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

China Post recently released two new stamps on Jan. 5 in commemoration of the upcoming Year of the Rabbit for Chinese New Year.

According to Xinhua News, the first stamp depicts a blue rabbit holding a pen. The words “blue rabbit" are pronounced similarly to “blueprint” in Chinese, symbolising the drawing of a new year's blueprint.

The second shows three rabbits galloping around in a circle, which represents family reunion, happiness as well as the “circle of life”.

Image via Getty/VCG

Blue rabbit stamp unexpectedly popular

The stamp of the blue rabbit was apparently sold out shortly after its release due to its design, which has become a source of debate on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Some users commented:

“Master Huang (the artist), how is this a rabbit? It looks more like a dying rat that ate medicine, so scary.”

“It is indeed strange, but still cute, I still bought it.”

“This rabbit looks like a deformed rat, it’s so cursed. Even if we don’t talk about aesthetic standards, if you show this to 10 people I bet nine of them will feel uncomfortable”.

According to Jiupai News, Chinese online shopping platform Taobao held a ceremony at the Guangxi Museum of Nationalities to launch the zodiac stamps.

The ceremony also featured a mascot of the blue rabbit.

This apparently led to even more discussion online about the mascot, which was referred to as the three-dimensional version of the "cursed" blue rabbit.

The blue rabbit mascot was apparently removed later due to negative feedback.

Artist responds to online discussion

The artist of the blue rabbit stamp, 99-year-old Huang Yongyu, responded to social media discussion on the design of the stamp via a livestream released on Weibo.

Huang said that to him, illustrating stamps was a happy thing and that everyone can draw rabbits.

He highlighted that he drew the rabbit to make people happy, and that he was not the only one who can draw rabbits.

Some have defended his artistic preferences, while others continue to express their dislike at the rabbit’s design.

“I won’t discuss the design of Huang Yongyu’s rabbit but this has always been his art style, and he has drawn a series of rabbits. Don’t say that the rabbit was purposely made to look ugly, [Huang] is already 99 years old, show some kindess.”

“The rabbit still feels eerie and dark.”

“The main point is that we don't feel happy (about the rabbit's design)."

Huang's response went viral through a hashtag trending on Weibo, which had garnered more than 17 million views as of time of writing.

Annual zodiac stamps since 1980

China Post has been releasing zodiac-themed stamps every year since 1980, which was the Year of the Monkey.  That year's zodiac stamp was also designed by Huang.

He has since been known as the "father of the monkey stamp". The artist is also renowned for his ink painting, woodblock prints and literature, according to CGTN News.

Top images via Getty/VCG & Twitter/@manyapan

Japan on a budget: 4 tips to enjoy your trip without breaking the bank

Planning for the next getaway with Link Travel Deals.

January 09, 2023, 04:45 PM

NTUC will champion workers' interests, foster a 'just transition' into a greener future economy: Ng Chee Meng

NTUC will work to ensure no worker gets left behind.

January 09, 2023, 04:06 PM

Family rolls out red carpet for grandma as first travellers from China land at Changi Airport after 3 years

A red carpet treatment.

January 09, 2023, 03:59 PM

Henderson Rd fire NSF death: Funeral wake tent blocked fire engine access point, causing 18-min delay

The police investigation is ongoing.

January 09, 2023, 03:56 PM

Blackpink adds 2nd show to S'pore concert in May 2023

Overwhelming demand.

January 09, 2023, 12:31 PM

Boon Keng S$1 Chee Cheong Fun hawker, 83, falls down at home at 2am & passes away

He is survived by his wife, 81, but the stall will close down.

January 09, 2023, 12:21 PM

Grab S'pore suspends driver who tried to charge lady on crutches extra to be picked up on 3rd floor of car park

The customer relayed her experience on TikTok.

January 09, 2023, 11:38 AM

Man, 42, arrested at Yishun Ring Road after taking woman, 60, hostage

Officers armed with submachine guns and wearing bulletproof vests were at the scene.

January 09, 2023, 11:20 AM

TwoSet Violin & Davie504 holding concert at The Star Theatre S'pore on Feb. 17, 2023

Fans not based in Singapore: 🥴🙁😤😓

January 09, 2023, 11:18 AM

Barbie Hsu's ex-husband accused her of allegedly stopping their children from visiting grandparents during vacation

Hsu's ex husband also demanded that she change her lawyer.

January 08, 2023, 09:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.