Chicken Mushroom'O back at Old Chang Kee S'pore

In March 2022, it was reported that the well-loved Chicken Mushroom'O was no longer available at Old Chang Kee.

The removal of the crowd favourite snack, according to Old Chang Kee, was due to limited shelving space.

However, not all is lost.

When Mothership reached out to Old Chang Kee, a spokesperson said that the Chicken Mushroom'O will eventually return.

And at long last, it has finally returned.

A sign showing that the product is back was prominently displayed at the [email protected] outlet when Mothership went down on Jan. 1, 2023.

It was also spotted at the Waterway Point outlet on Dec. 31, 2022.

A puff now retails for S$1.80, up from S$1.70.

Time to check out your nearest Old Chang Kee outlet.

