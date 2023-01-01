Back

Chicken Mushroom'O back at Old Chang Kee S'pore

What a time to be alive.

Fasiha Nazren | January 01, 2023, 06:56 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In March 2022, it was reported that the well-loved Chicken Mushroom'O was no longer available at Old Chang Kee.

The removal of the crowd favourite snack, according to Old Chang Kee, was due to limited shelving space.

However, not all is lost.

When Mothership reached out to Old Chang Kee, a spokesperson said that the Chicken Mushroom'O will eventually return.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Old Chang Kee (@oldchangkeesingapore)

And at long last, it has finally returned.

A sign showing that the product is back was prominently displayed at the [email protected] outlet when Mothership went down on Jan. 1, 2023.

It was also spotted at the Waterway Point outlet on Dec. 31, 2022.

As seen at [email protected] Photo from Lee Wei Lin.

A puff now retails for S$1.80, up from S$1.70.

Time to check out your nearest Old Chang Kee outlet.

Top image from @oldchangkeesingapore and Lee Wei Lin.

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.