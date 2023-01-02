Cheers Lau Pa Sat outlet staff 'put on administrative leave' after incident with police

Convenience store chain Cheers has acknowledged the incident between a staff member at their Lau Pa Sat outlet and Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers.

In a Jan. 2 Facebook statement, they said the Cheers staff "will offer [their] full co-operation and compliance" when assisting the authorities.

They also mentioned that the staff member, who identified himself as Jonathan in his TikTok account, has been "counselled and put on administrative leave pending further investigation".

In Jonathan's videos, he repeatedly questioned SPF officers who were at the store after receiving a police report.

The SPF has confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

