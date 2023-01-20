9 men, aged 24-54, assisting police investigations in rioting case at Changi dormitory

Nine men aged between 24 and 54 are assisting with police investigations after they were allegedly involved in a case of rioting at a migrant workers' dormitory in Changi.

The police said they were alerted to a fight that took place in a dormitory along Tanah Merah Coast Road at 10.38pm on Tuesday.

The fight ceased by the time the police arrived.

A video clip of the fight showed several men fighting and shouting at one another at a staircase.

The clip lasted two minutes and 21 seconds.

Eight men could be seen throwing punches at one another at a staircase near the ground floor.

The men who were fighting appeared to be of different nationalities.

A flurry of punches were thrown as three men took turns to hit one of the men whose head was pushed down.

A man wearing only underwear kicked another man running up the staircase in his chest.

Workers were seen at the ground floor watching the fight.

Several men dressed in black then showed up.

They appeared to be part of security in the dormitory.

The police established the identities of those believed to be involved in the fight with the aid of closed-circuit television images and through follow-up investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.