S'pore man's dad shares CDC vouchers link with everyone on contact list, S$95 spent by someone

A man in Singapore discovered that S$95 was spent from his household's Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers after his father apparently shared the vouchers' link to everyone on his contact list.

Shared unique link with his father who then shared it on WhatsApp

In a TikTok put up on Jan. 6, the man, Qazim, said he had helped his family to redeem the CDC vouchers.

He then shared the unique link with his father who proceeded to share the link with "everyone else" in his contact list.

Qazim further claimed that the link had been forwarded by his father on WhatsApp.

Subsequently, his father discovered that S$95 worth of vouchers were spent, which he assumed to be Qazim at first.

Friend spent S$95 at a supermarket

In replying that he was not the spender, Qazim added that he checked the spending history of his family's CDC voucher, in which he found that "somebody" had spent it at a supermarket.

In response to Mothership's queries, Qazim said his family was able to track the exact supermarket and his father was also able to trace the friend who had spent the money.

They have managed to get back the money, he added.

Qazim concluded the video by highlighting that while the link is unique for every household, anyone can use it if it is shared with others.

"Be careful with your link, don't anyhow share your link," he said.

Top collage left and centre images from @qazimzim TikTok, right image from NTUC FairPrice Facebook