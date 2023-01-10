Back

S'pore man's dad shares CDC vouchers link with everyone on contact list, S$95 spent by someone

His father had supposedly forwarded the unique link on WhatsApp.

Matthias Ang | January 10, 2023, 03:01 PM

Events

A man in Singapore discovered that S$95 was spent from his household's Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers after his father apparently shared the vouchers' link to everyone on his contact list.

Shared unique link with his father who then shared it on WhatsApp

In a TikTok put up on Jan. 6, the man, Qazim, said he had helped his family to redeem the CDC vouchers.

He then shared the unique link with his father who proceeded to share the link with "everyone else" in his contact list.

Source: Screenshot from @qazimzim TikTok

Qazim further claimed that the link had been forwarded by his father on WhatsApp.

Source: Screenshot from @qazimzim TikTok

Subsequently, his father discovered that S$95 worth of vouchers were spent, which he assumed to be Qazim at first.

Friend spent S$95 at a supermarket

In replying that he was not the spender, Qazim added that he checked the spending history of his family's CDC voucher, in which he found that "somebody" had spent it at a supermarket.

In response to Mothership's queries, Qazim said his family was able to track the exact supermarket and his father was also able to trace the friend who had spent the money.

They have managed to get back the money, he added.

Qazim concluded the video by highlighting that while the link is unique for every household, anyone can use it if it is shared with others.

Source: Screenshot from @qazimzim TikTok

"Be careful with your link, don't anyhow share your link," he said.

Top collage left and centre images from @qazimzim TikTok, right image from NTUC FairPrice Facebook

Henderson NSF death: Funeral tent obstructed service road & impeded firefighters, contractor summoned

The tent was erected on a service road.

January 10, 2023, 05:41 PM

100 vehicles stuck 3 hours in Chinatown multi-storey car park on Saturday night after gantry failed

Felt like going to JB, one driver said.

January 10, 2023, 05:31 PM

S'pore actor Timothy Nga dies aged 49

Rest in peace.

January 10, 2023, 05:24 PM

Farrer Park pizzeria responds to customer who made 8pm booking, didn't show by 8:30pm & still complained

However, the eatery did play the 'foreigner' card in its response.

January 10, 2023, 05:14 PM

MOM housing officer jailed 1 year & 5 months for molesting girl, 11, after following her home from playground

He took a picture of the victim and her younger brother at the playground before following them back to their house.

January 10, 2023, 05:00 PM

We tell you which couples end up together at the end of 'Singles Inferno 2'

Major spoiler alert.

January 10, 2023, 04:19 PM

Otters wipe out fishes at S'porean socialite Jamie Chua's Sentosa Cove temporary home

There are two groups of otters living in Sentosa, but not enough is known about them yet.

January 10, 2023, 03:52 PM

Woman, 69, found dead in state of decomposition in Aljunied Crescent flat

The elderly resident one floor up took notice of a foul smell a week before the body was found.

January 10, 2023, 03:25 PM

Victoria Lee's family permanently closes MMA gym in Hawaii

The passing of the 18-year-old was first announced on Jan. 6.

January 10, 2023, 02:54 PM

Fire breaks out along East Coast Road: 4 terrace houses affected, 20 occupants evacuated

As a result of the fire, two other adjacent units also sustained varying degrees of burn damage.

January 10, 2023, 02:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.