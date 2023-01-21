Back

Epic queues on JB-S'pore Causeway & Tuas Second Link on CNY eve 2023

Everybody going Malaysia.

Lee Wei Lin | January 21, 2023, 02:12 PM

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority's (ICA) warning of there being long queues at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints has proven to be one we should have heeded.

On Jan. 21, 2023, which is the eve of Chinese New Year (CNY), snaking queues were observed at both checkpoints.

According to Checkpoint.sg, lines of cars can be observed at both the Tuas Second Link and Woodlands, with estimated wait times of up to 3 hours and 40 minutes can be expected.

How long are the queues?

Mothership reader Panda shared a video what things are like on the ground.

The video, which taken at about 8:30am on Jan. 21 at the Tuas Second Link, shows just how many cars are waiting to enter Malaysia:

If you can't sit through the three minutes 11 seconds of the video, here it is sped up to eight times:

Those of you intending to drive into Johor Bahru, take note.

