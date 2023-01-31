New Japanese bakery at Star Vista sells cat-themed pastries & bread

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
A new Japanese bakery has recently made its way to The Star Vista.
CATBAKE is a Japanese bakery that specialises in cat-themed bakes and chocolate. It opened in December 2022.
The bakery is located on the basement level of the mall and features sleek cat-themed furnishings.
Founded by Japanese baker
CATBAKE was established by pâtissier-cum-chef Shinya Tajima who is also the CEO of Hokkaido chocolate brand CACAOCAT.
According to a press release, Tajima was responsible for creating the Neko Neko Shokupan, a cat-shaped bread loaf that became well-known in Japan.
The Star Vista outlet is also CATBAKE's first outlet in the world.
The menu
Some signature items on CATBAKE's menu include:
- Croc Monsieur: A ham and cheese toast (S$4.50)
- Cat Cheesecake (S$28)
- Cat Chocolate Cake (S$28)
You can also choose to have a Cat French Toast with a single scoop of gelato at S$9.10.
The bakery also offers premium cat-themed chocolate from CACAOCAT.
CATBAKE
Address: 1 Vista Exchange Green, B1-43, The Star Vista, Singapore 138617
Opening Hours: 10am to 9:30pm, daily
Top images via Instagram/@catbake.sg and Google Reviews
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.