New Japanese bakery at Star Vista sells cat-themed pastries & bread

A new Japanese bakery has recently made its way to The Star Vista.

CATBAKE is a Japanese bakery that specialises in cat-themed bakes and chocolate. It opened in December 2022.

The bakery is located on the basement level of the mall and features sleek cat-themed furnishings.

Founded by Japanese baker

CATBAKE was established by pâtissier-cum-chef Shinya Tajima who is also the CEO of Hokkaido chocolate brand CACAOCAT.

According to a press release, Tajima was responsible for creating the Neko Neko Shokupan, a cat-shaped bread loaf that became well-known in Japan.

The Star Vista outlet is also CATBAKE's first outlet in the world.

The menu

Some signature items on CATBAKE's menu include:

Croc Monsieur: A ham and cheese toast (S$4.50)

Cat Cheesecake (S$28)

Cat Chocolate Cake (S$28)

You can also choose to have a Cat French Toast with a single scoop of gelato at S$9.10.

The bakery also offers premium cat-themed chocolate from CACAOCAT.

CATBAKE

Address: 1 Vista Exchange Green, B1-43, The Star Vista, Singapore 138617

Opening Hours: 10am to 9:30pm, daily

Top images via Instagram/@catbake.sg and Google Reviews