New Japanese bakery at Star Vista sells cat-themed pastries & bread

Kawaii.

Yen Zhi Yi | January 31, 2023, 11:56 AM

A new Japanese bakery has recently made its way to The Star Vista.

CATBAKE is a Japanese bakery that specialises in cat-themed bakes and chocolate. It opened in December 2022.

Image via Instagram/@catbake.sg

Image via Instagram/@catbake.sg

The bakery is located on the basement level of the mall and features sleek cat-themed furnishings.

Image via Google reviews/Alwyn Tan

Image via Google Reviews/Zhiwei C

Image via Instagram/@catbake.sg

Founded by Japanese baker

CATBAKE was established by pâtissier-cum-chef Shinya Tajima who is also the CEO of Hokkaido chocolate brand CACAOCAT.

According to a press release, Tajima was responsible for creating the Neko Neko Shokupan, a cat-shaped bread loaf that became well-known in Japan.

Image via Instagram/@nekoneko_shokupan

The Star Vista outlet is also CATBAKE's first outlet in the world.

The menu

Some signature items on CATBAKE's menu include:

  • Croc Monsieur: A ham and cheese toast (S$4.50)

  • Cat Cheesecake (S$28)

  • Cat Chocolate Cake (S$28)

Image via Google reviews/Harapan Ong

Image via Instagram/@catbake.sg

You can also choose to have a Cat French Toast with a single scoop of gelato at S$9.10.

Image via Instagram @catbake.sg

The bakery also offers premium cat-themed chocolate from CACAOCAT.

Image via Instagram/@cacaocat.sg

CATBAKE

Address: 1 Vista Exchange Green, B1-43, The Star Vista, Singapore 138617

Opening Hours: 10am to 9:30pm, daily

Top images via Instagram/@catbake.sg and Google Reviews

