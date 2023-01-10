100 vehicles stuck 3 hours in Chinatown multi-storey car park on Saturday night after gantry failed

Some 100 vehicles ended up trapped in a multi-storey car park in Chinatown for three hours on Saturday night after the access gantry broke down causing a massive queue to build up.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Jan. 7 at about 8:30pm at the 33 Park Crescent multi-storey car park beside People's Park Food Centre, Shin Min Daily News reported.

As reported, the car park is usually packed during weekends, especially during this period in the lead-up to the Lunar New Year in about three weeks' time.

A motorist who was stuck in the car park tipped off Shin Min about the incident.

He said: "It's almost the same as going to Johor Bahru."

The 64-year-old driver was with his wife shopping in Chinatown for the Lunar New Year.

He said he had to park at the sixth floor as the car park was full that evening.

When he was about to leave after 8pm, he found a snaking queue of cars waiting to exit the car park.

That was when he realised the queue to exit the car park was not moving and went to the ground floor to find out for himself what was going on.

That was when he realised the gantry was malfunctioning and prevented the vehicles from exiting.

He estimated that there were more than 100 vehicles trapped in the seven-storey multi-storey car park at that time.

The sound of honking started to go off when the drivers ran out of patience.

It was estimated that the honking lasted about two hours.

The motorist let on that at one point he had to run off to go to the toilet to relieve himself.

He had to decide whether to do that as he was worried at that time that the gantry barrier arm would be reactivated and raised when he was away from his car.

However, he made a dash for it and came back in time to find the queue not moving.

The barrier arm of the gantry was lifted eventually at about 11:30pm -- some three hours after the vehicles got stuck.

