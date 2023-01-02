Cafe Usagi Tokyo opens at Suntec City in time for the Year of the Rabbit

Cafe Usagi Tokyo, which markets itself as a modern Japanese café, has opened at Suntec City.

As the name implies, it sells a range of Japanese inspired food and drinks, such as its primary menu items matcha (S$5.50) and matcha latte (S$6.80), the latter of which is served in hot and cold variations.

This is alongside its hojicha latte (S$6.80), also served in both variations, and its assortment of other teas, served by the pot.

The café also serves handcrafted mochi ice cream.

The ice cream is made in house by a Japanese chef, using ingredients such as Hokkaido milk.

The ice creams are sold alongside waffles, served with kuromitsu (Japanese sugar syrup) or maple syrup, as well as strawberry mochi.

Cafe Usagi Tokyo

Address: 8 Temasek Blvd, Suntec City, Tower 3, #02-615A, Singapore 038988

Top image by Lee Wei Lin & cafe_usagi_tokyo/instagram