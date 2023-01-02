Back

Cafe Usagi Tokyo opens at Suntec City in time for the Year of the Rabbit

Usagi means rabbit in Japanese.

Tan Min-Wei | January 02, 2023, 08:45 PM

Events

Cafe Usagi Tokyo, which markets itself as a modern Japanese café, has opened at Suntec City.

As the name implies, it sells a range of Japanese inspired food and drinks, such as its primary menu items matcha (S$5.50) and matcha latte (S$6.80), the latter of which is served in hot and cold variations.

Image by Lee Wei Lin

This is alongside its hojicha latte (S$6.80), also served in both variations, and its assortment of other teas, served by the pot.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cafe USAGI TOKYO @Singapore (@cafe_usagi_tokyo)

The café also serves handcrafted mochi ice cream.

Image by Lee Wei Lin

The ice cream is made in house by a Japanese chef, using ingredients such as Hokkaido milk.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cafe USAGI TOKYO @Singapore (@cafe_usagi_tokyo)

The ice creams are sold alongside waffles, served with kuromitsu (Japanese sugar syrup) or maple syrup, as well as strawberry mochi.

Cafe Usagi Tokyo

Address: 8 Temasek Blvd, Suntec City, Tower 3, #02-615A, Singapore 038988

Top image by Lee Wei Lin & cafe_usagi_tokyo/instagram

