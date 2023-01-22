Buzz Aldrin, the US astronaut who went to the moon, marries for 4th time on 93rd birthday

Former U.S. astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who was the second person to walk on the moon, has gotten married for the fourth time on his 93rd birthday.

"Excited as eloping teenagers"

In a tweet on Jan. 21 morning (Singapore time), Aldrin announced that he has tied the knot with his "longtime love" Anca Faur, who is reportedly 63 years old.

"We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers," he added.

On top of getting married on his birthday, Aldrin said he will also be honoured by the Living Legends of Aviation on the same day.

The Living Legends of Aviation is an award honouring achievements in the aerospace industry.

According to the BBC, Aldrin's new wife, Faur, has a PhD in chemical engineering.

She is also the executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures.

Apollo 11 mission

Aldrin was a pilot on the Apollo 11 mission in 1969.

After four days, his crew landed on the moon.

Aldrin and mission commander Neil Armstrong became the first two people to walk on the moon.

The historic moment was televised, earning an estimated 600 million viewers at the time.

Top images via Buzz Aldrin/Twitter.