Son surprises mum on SIA London-S'pore flight with upgrade from Business Class to Suites cabin

Lean Jinghui | January 20, 2023, 11:16 AM

An Indonesian TikToker's act of service for his mother recently has been lauded on the social media platform.

According to a video published on Jan. 11, TikToker @adrieltjokro surprised his mum by upgrading her from a Business Class seat on Singapore Airlines to a Suites cabin for her return flight from London to Singapore on Jan. 4.

The pair had flown together on the A388, which averages at least 12 hours and 30 minutes flight time.

In the latest video, the TikToker, Adriel, elaborated on how he had managed to pull off the sweet gesture without his mother finding out beforehand.

Upgraded his seat and swapped with mum

Adriel explained that he had first upgraded his ticket to Suite class using his KrisFlyer miles, a rewards programme for those who fly with the Singapore Airlines group and its partners.

He had then swapped his seat with his mum when she was not aware, so that she could enjoy the long-haul flight in the Suite cabin in comfort.

In what appears to be the lounge. Screenshot via @adrieltjokro

In the video, Adriel's mum could be seen initially looking perplexed as mother and son boarded the flight, and were led up a flight of stairs within the duo-level airline.

However, she soon realised what was going on, and immediately looked back at her son and gave him a wide smile.

Screenshot via @adrieltjokro

Screenshot via @adrieltjokro

To whispers of "what the heck" and "which seat", she was guided by an air stewardess to her seat, still incredulous.

She eventually arrived at her seat, and turned again to beam at her son before asking: "Wait how about you? Where [are you seated]?"

Screenshot via @adrieltjokro

Staff let TikToker disembark with mum

As for Adriel, he shared that he later took his mum's place in Business Class, which he had also redeemed using his miles.

He added that while he would definitely have preferred to fly in the Suite cabin, the Business Class experience was still "legendary".

Adriel also thanked the Singapore Airlines staff for allowing him to sit in one of the Suite cabins right before the flight landed, so that he could disembark together with his mum.

Screenshot via @adrieltjokro

According to online site NerdWallet, flying first class usually costs at least five-figures, and can range from S$10,000 to S$30,000.

In response to the follow-up video, several users commended Adriel for his thoughtful surprise, and congratulated his mum on raising a "good son".

The original short version of the video has garnered over 3.6 million views at the time of writing.

You can find the full video here:

@adrieltjokro You’ve probably seen the short version. Well, here’s the long version of how I managed to upgrade my Mom to Singapore Airlines’ legendary Suite Class 🥰✈️ #SingaporeAirlines #FlySQ #A380 #SuiteClass #TravelHacking #LondonHeathrow #ChangiAirport #MilesBetterWithKF #KrisFlyer ♬ original sound - i’m adriel

Top images via @adrieltjokro TikTok

