Bus & truck drivers stop to fight car engine fire in Tampines before SCDF's arrival

A car caught fire on Sunday (Jan. 15) morning, near a bus stop along Tampines Avenue 7.

It was eventually extinguished by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), but others chipped in to keep the fire under control while the firefighters were on their way.

Some of those involved included bus drivers from companies SBS Transit and Go-Ahead Singapore, who went beyond the call of duty and stopped their buses to help fight the fire before SCDF arrived.

The incident, including both amateur and professional firefighting, was caught on video by a Mothership reader, who also helped to call 995.

What the videos showed

The car's driver apparently managed to stop the vehicle in a bay at the side of the road.

Other drivers were seen stopping their vehicles by the side of the road so they could render help.

The bus captain of a Go-Ahead Singapore bus could be seen fighting the fire with an extinguisher, along with the driver of a Union gas truck, who also had a fire extinguisher.

SCDF arrives

Then, SCDF firefighters arrived — first in a Red Rhino, followed by a larger vehicle shortly after — and extinguished the fire using a hosereel.

The fire involved the engine compartment of a car, SCDF said in response to queries from Mothership.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF added.

