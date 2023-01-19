Bride in China apparently invited ex-boyfriends to wedding, seats them at 'table for ex-boyfriends'

A bride in China did what many brides will not even think of doing: Invite her ex-boyfriends to her wedding.

The woman's antics have since been widely circulated on Weibo after she apparently invited her former significant others and made them sit together at one table at her wedding in Hubei province.

The placard at the table read, "Ex-boyfriends' table", reported Chinese news aggregator, Yipin.

The wedding was reportedly held on Jan. 8, and the video captured at least five men and two women at the table.

None of them were seen speaking to one another.

The man on the left was seen recording the ceremony on his phone, while the two men in the middle looked around the room.

The two men on the right were filmed speaking to someone else while holding a wine bottle.

Mixed reactions from online commenters

Weibo users reacted to the video differently.

Many joked that the bride has a type, as evidenced by the fact that many of her ex-boyfriends look similar to one another.

Translation: User @A-Z0-1: Judging from the appearances [of the ex-boyfriends], the bride must be a faithful person. User @0-huahuahuahua: The bride's ex-boyfriends all look the same. User @Wuliuxiansheng666xyz: The bride's ex-boyfriends are all a bit chubby. She certainly has fixed standards for her partner.

Others, however, questioned whether the placard was only a click-baiting prank, especially considering it was written by hand, rather than printed.

Translation: User @Xiaxiansenyoudianfang: Confirm the bride just wrote it on placard, put it on the table, and filmed it to spread a rumour. User @qiangbandianyingjulebu: This [ex-boyfriend table] cannot be true. If it were real, the groom would have caused a scene. User @Buhekeledemaomao: This ex-boyfriend table looks like a prank. Who would write placards by hand last minute for their wedding?

Top image via Yipin's Weibo page.