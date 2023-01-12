BMW allegedly hits woman & 1 of her 2 dogs at Loyang Ave, drags pet under car & drives off

A woman and one of the two dogs she was walking at that time were allegedly hit by a car while crossing Loyang Avenue on Jan. 11 at about 11:30pm, with the brunt of the impact borne by her pet.

A Facebook post about the incident as related by the victim's sister, who is appealing for eyewitnesses to step forward with camera footage, has circulated online.

What happened

The victim was walking her Chow Chow and Labrador at that time towards Shell on their way home.

In response to Mothership's queries, the victim's sister confirmed that the car involved in the alleged hit-and-run was a black BMW and it was turning right from New Loyang Link onto Loyang Avenue.

At that time, the pedestrian crossing was showing the green man.

The woman and her dog were allegedly struck while they were going from the left-most lane to the middle lane.

The victim's sister said: "My sister was literally mid-way across the road and the car hit them."

Car allegedly did not stop

According to the police report lodge by the victim, the BMW allegedly did not stop after hitting the Chow Chow and side-swiping the woman.

The car allegedly continued to move off upon making impact.

After she fell, the victim said she screamed for the car to stop.

This was after the BMW allegedly ran over the Chow Chow twice and dragged it on the road for a distance.

The woman's screams were loud enough to be heard by her mother who was home at Loyang Rise.

The Chow Chow's right front leg was broken in three places, with a bone protruding out.

The Labrador was unhurt and ran home by itself.

The victim, who failed to catch a glimpse of the licence plate, was helped by a bystander.

She then went to Changi General Hospital for treatment, while her family brought the Chow Chow to an emergency vet clinic.

Dog badly injured

The Chow Chow suffered a dislocated hip, multiple bone fractures in its right front leg, and severe abrasions on its buttocks.

It is currently unable to stand on its own.

The woman's arm is swollen, with multiple cuts and bruises.

She is still experiencing neck and head pains.

According to the victim's sister, the Labrador has been traumatised by the incident and is out of sorts.

Appealing for witnesses

The victim's sister said she is appealing for members of the public to step forward with video footage of the incident.

According to her, there were other vehicles on the road at that time.

Those with footage or who witnessed the incident can contact the victim's sister via Facebook and Instagram.