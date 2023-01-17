Back

Presale for Blackpink's S'pore concert 2nd show starts on Feb. 6 morning

Whip it, whip it, whip it.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 17, 2023, 11:54 AM

Events

Heads up Blinks.

For those who failed to get the tickets for Blackpink's first show on May 13, here's your chance again.

The K-pop girl group will be performing for a second night on May 14 as well, after organisers said the event was met with overwhelming demand.

Ticket details

The presale for select folks such as fans on Weverse will begin on Feb. 6 at 10am.

Public sale of tickets will start on Feb. 9.

Here are more details shared by the concert organiser:

Date May 13, 2023 (Sat) & May 14, 2023 (Sun)
Show Time 7:30pm
Venue National Stadium
Ticket Prices S$398* / S$328 / S$278 / S$248 / S$228 / S$208 / S$168 (excludes booking fee)

* VIP entitlements:

- Priority Entry to Standing Pen

- 1 Soundcheck Pass

- 1 VIP laminate & Lanyard
Weverse Presale Feb 6 (Mon), 10am - 11:59pm

- Registration Period: Jan. 18 (Wed), 10am - 11:59pm

- Visit www.livenation.sg/blackpink2023 more information.
Maybank Presale Feb. 7 (Tue), 10am - 11:59pm
Live Nation Presale Feb. 8 (Wed), 10am - 11:59pm via www.livenation.sg
Public On Sale Feb. 9 (Thu), 10am onwards via Ticketmaster ticketing channels
Ticketing Channels Online: www.ticketmaster.sg | Hotline: +65 3158 8588

Available at all SingPost outlets
Show Promoter Live Nation Singapore

The seat map:

Top images via jennierubyjane/Instagram and Live Nation

