Presale for Blackpink's S'pore concert 2nd show starts on Feb. 6 morning

Heads up Blinks.
For those who failed to get the tickets for Blackpink's first show on May 13, here's your chance again.
The K-pop girl group will be performing for a second night on May 14 as well, after organisers said the event was met with overwhelming demand.
Ticket details
The presale for select folks such as fans on Weverse will begin on Feb. 6 at 10am.
Public sale of tickets will start on Feb. 9.
Here are more details shared by the concert organiser:
|Date
|May 13, 2023 (Sat) & May 14, 2023 (Sun)
|Show Time
|7:30pm
|Venue
|National Stadium
|Ticket Prices
|S$398* / S$328 / S$278 / S$248 / S$228 / S$208 / S$168 (excludes booking fee)
* VIP entitlements:
- Priority Entry to Standing Pen
- 1 Soundcheck Pass
- 1 VIP laminate & Lanyard
|Weverse Presale
|Feb 6 (Mon), 10am - 11:59pm
- Registration Period: Jan. 18 (Wed), 10am - 11:59pm
- Visitwww.livenation.sg/blackpink2023 more information.
|Maybank Presale
|Feb. 7 (Tue), 10am - 11:59pm
|Live Nation Presale
|Feb. 8 (Wed), 10am - 11:59pm via www.livenation.sg
|Public On Sale
|Feb. 9 (Thu), 10am onwards via Ticketmaster ticketing channels
|Ticketing Channels
|Online: www.ticketmaster.sg | Hotline: +65 3158 8588
Available at all SingPost outlets
|Show Promoter
|Live Nation Singapore
The seat map:
Top images via jennierubyjane/Instagram and Live Nation
