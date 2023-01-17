Presale for Blackpink's S'pore concert 2nd show starts on Feb. 6 morning

Heads up Blinks.

For those who failed to get the tickets for Blackpink's first show on May 13, here's your chance again.

The K-pop girl group will be performing for a second night on May 14 as well, after organisers said the event was met with overwhelming demand.

Ticket details

The presale for select folks such as fans on Weverse will begin on Feb. 6 at 10am.

Public sale of tickets will start on Feb. 9.

Here are more details shared by the concert organiser:

The seat map:

Top images via jennierubyjane/Instagram and Live Nation